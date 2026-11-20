Maria Middleton, who was an Irish dancer before she died from a brain tumor at the age of 18, moved a step closer to sainthood this week.

During its November Plenary Assembly, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted to support advancing the cause of beatification and canonization on the diocesan level for Maria, who died in October 2020.

During the meeting, Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, chairman of the USCCB's Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance, said that Maria "refused to give up performing acts of Christian service despite her declining physical state because she believed her suffering had a purpose."

He added: "Maria offers a modern-day witness to all Catholics about the redemptive power of suffering. If her holiness were to be recognized by the Church, she would be a visible, modern-day witness of hope, especially to young people who are searching for meaning and purpose in life."

According to EWTN, the next step in Maria's path to sainthood involves the diocesan phase, in which the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will investigate Maria’s life and reputation for holiness to determine if she lived a life of heroic virtue. If completed, the findings would be sent to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints for review.

During their November Plenary Assembly, the U.S. bishops held a canonical consultation on the cause of beatification and canonization for Maria Middleton, a young laywoman of the @ArchPhilly who lived out the Christian virtues of faith, hope and love and full trust in God’s… pic.twitter.com/B1YGnhktFX — U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) November 19, 2026

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Among the lives that Maria impacted was her Irish dance teacher, Siobhan Gallagher of the Fitzpatrick School of Irish Dance in Pennsylvania. Maria was five years old when she began Irish dancing under Siobhan's leadership and continued "until she couldn't dance anymore due to her brain tumor when she was 16."

During her last year of Irish dancing, Maria worked alongside Siobhan as her assistant teacher, "which was very special," Siobhan told IrishCentral this week.

It was during an Irish dance class that 16-year-old Maria, already deeply involved with her Catholic faith, noticed she was having trouble with her balance. She flagged it to her mom, which led to the diagnosis of an inoperable brainstem tumor in January 2019. Maria was given nine to 12 months to live; she passed away on October 8, 2020.

"Maria was a very special young lady," Siobhan tells IrishCentral, adding that she was "very fun to teach as she always caught on quickly, was such a sweet girl, and always so kind and positive."

That kindness and positivity were evident throughout all aspects of Maria's life and are forming the foundation for her path to sainthood. Launched in Maria's memory, the Think Hope Foundation says Maria was an active member of her parish community, a top student at Villa Joseph Marie High School, and was involved in the Mother of Mercy House Annual Coat Drive, as well as Building a Bridge to Uganda.

Maria's obituary says in part: "The impact of her life was her quiet ability to lead, unite, and inspire people to become better versions of themselves while fostering the love of God.

"Her spirit has affected the lives of many around the world and will continue to do so."

Read more Derry nun begins path to sainthood after tragic death in 2016

Siobhan told IrishCentral how Maria "went through a lot from the time she was diagnosed with her brain tumor until her death," but, despite this, she "was always steadfast in her faith, hopeful, and focused on others."

Siobhan said: "She was very service-oriented and spent a lot of time helping those who are less fortunate.

"Even in her last year or so of life, she spent it traveling to Uganda to do mission work. Since her death, there have even been two schools there that have been named after her.

"Additionally, many people have shared stories of conversion to the faith in the midst of her suffering, as a result of Maria's witness."

Indeed, during this week's consultation, Bishop Paprocki noted that after Maria's death, reports of intercessory graces have been received from across the country, as well as in Italy, Poland, and Uganda.

Maria's grace extended to Siobhan as well.

"When she was getting more sick, about a year before she died, I had my second son, Sean Patrick," Siobhan says. "He was born with gastroschisis, underwent many surgeries, and had many complications.

"Maria prayed fervently for him during this time, despite her own suffering that she was enduring. She was even planning to travel 300 miles to come visit him in the hospital but ended up losing her ability to walk that same week.

"She always continued to pray for him, and he overcame so much both while she was still alive and even after her death, when many of us asked for her intercession for him."

Siobhan revealed that closer to Maria's passing, she became pregnant again.

"Upon finding out that she would be a girl, my husband and I knew immediately that we had to name our daughter after Maria.

"Thankfully, we had the chance to tell her, before she died, that we would be naming our baby after her.

"Our Maria was born two months after Maria Middleton's passing."

Siobhan adds: "Maria was a very important person to so many people, and although she is sorely missed, everyone who knew and loved her is confident that she is in communion with our Lord in heaven, interceding for us all."