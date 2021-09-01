The Irish population was estimated to stand at 5.01 million in April 2021 for the first time since the Famine, new figures from Ireland's Central Statistics Office show.

The report, published by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on August 31, marks the first time the population has risen above five million since the 1851 census when the comparable population stood at 5.11 million.

The CSO said the combination of positive net migration and natural increase (births fewer than deaths) resulted in population growth of 34,000 (0.7%) in the year to April 2021.

While 65,200 persons immigrated to Ireland in the year to April 2021, 30,200 (46.3%) of these were estimated to be returning Irish nationals, the highest number of returning Irish nationals since 2007.

The population of Dublin in April 2021 was estimated to be 1.43 million persons, 28.5% of the total population.

The CSO figures also show that there were 742,300 people living in Ireland aged 65 and over in April 2021, an increase of 112,500 (+17.9%) since April 2016.

Hegarty added: "It should be noted that this release covers the 12 months to April 2021. Therefore, the results contained in this release reflect some of the demographic and social impacts of COVID-19."

