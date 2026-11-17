Ireland's Gen Z is on course to become the first generation on record in which only half of men ever marry. A new research paper projects that 52% of women and 50% of men born from 1995 onward will marry at some point in their lives, based on current trends.

The paper, "The Collapse of Marriage Among Gen Z," was published by the Iona Institute on November 11 and is credited to Dr. Angelo Bottone.

It defines Gen Z as everyone born from 1995 onward, and it uses Central Statistics Office data to track marriage across successive age groups.

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The contrast between generations is sharp. Of people born in 1965, 49% were married by their mid-to-late 20s. Of those born in 1995, the figure is 12%.

The fall has been steady rather than sudden. Every birth cohort since 1960 has been less likely to marry than the one before it.

By age 45, 83% of people born in 1960 were married. Among those born in 1980, the percentage had slipped to 68%.

Ireland's annual marriage rate now stands at 3.6 per 1,000 people, the lowest ever recorded outside the Covid lockdown years and roughly half the rate seen in the 1970s. The divorce rate, at 0.6 per 1,000, is also at a record low.

Delay or decline

The familiar counterargument is that young Irish people are not rejecting marriage, just postponing it.

The paper argues that the math no longer supports that reading. It projects that 46% of women and 42% of men born in 1995 will be married by age 40, measured against actual figures at age 30 of 14% of women and 10% of men.

For Gen Z to reach the marriage rates of older groups, they would have to marry during their thirties in numbers that Ireland has never recorded.

Commenting on the findings in the Iona Institute's statement announcing the paper, Professor Patricia Casey said, "What is happening is major and unprecedented."

Casey argued that parents can no longer safely assume their children will one day marry, and that milestones once treated as a given can no longer be taken for granted.

She tied the trend to Ireland's fertility rate, which has dropped to a record low of 1.5 children per woman. Whether people are putting off marriage by choice or because of economic circumstances, she said, the marriage rate is plunging either way, and marriage and birth rates tend to fall in tandem even though many babies are now born outside marriage.

A separate Iona Institute paper released earlier this year, "Choice or Circumstance: Rising Childlessness in Ireland," projects that a quarter of Gen Z will never have a child.

Not an Irish story alone

Ireland is not an outlier. A recent projection by the Centre for Social Justice covering England and Wales arrived at similar figures.

The timing was deliberate. The paper landed as RTÉ broadcast the closing part of its documentary series "Ireland's Population Crash," presented by Miriam O'Callaghan.

Casey called for a serious, society-wide debate about what is happening, saying Ireland is "now entering totally uncharted waters," in comments reported by The Irish News.

She described the RTÉ series as a definite step in the right direction.

What the briefing note does not do is settle the question of cause. Housing costs, the rising age of first-time buyers, secularization and the normalization of long-term cohabitation have all been offered as explanations in recent years, and the paper leaves that argument open.

What it does press is the scale of the shift. On current trends, roughly one in two young Irish adults will reach the end of their lives having never married, overturning a pattern that held firm for generations.