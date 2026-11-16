Mount Leinster Clothbound from Coolattin Cheddar has been named Best Irish Cheese at the World Cheese Awards 2026. The win came on a strong night for Irish producers, who took home 20 awards in total.

The 38th edition of the awards was judged at the Centro de Exposiciones, Ferias y Convenciones de Córdoba in Andalusia, Spain, on Thursday, November 12, with the Guild of Fine Food organizing and the Instituto del Queso hosting as part of the Andalucía-Gusto del Sur International Cheese Festival 2026.

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A record 5,330 cheeses from 45 countries were entered. A panel of 270 industry experts drawn from 51 countries worked through them in a single day of blind tasting.

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, said, “There is a lot of uncertainty in the world at the moment.” He described the awards as a bastion of hope and thanked the Instituto del Queso for its hospitality, in comments reported by RetailNews.ie.

How the judging works

Everything is tasted blind. Packaging, logos, and markings are stripped away, and judges are handed only a short description with nothing to indicate origin or producer.

Scores are given for appearance, aroma, body, texture, and flavor, with the bulk of the points going to flavor and mouthfeel. Teams of two or three hand out Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Super Gold in the morning. In the afternoon, a 14-strong Super Jury re-tastes the Super Golds to settle on a World Champion.

That title went to Comté PDO Fort des Rousses, 24 Months, from Fromageries Arnaud in France, a cheese aged inside a former military fortress founded by Napoleon I in the early 1800s.

A farmhouse cheddar from Knockeen

Mount Leinster Clothbound is a hard, raw cow’s milk cheddar made at Knockeen in Tullow, Co. Carlow, set with animal rennet and matured for around 12 months.

It is the work of Tom Burgess, who founded Coolattin Cheddar at Knockeen in 2003 and began producing mature raw-milk cheddars there. The cheese is made using only summer milk from his own herd.

The clothbound method he uses allows a vibrant growth of microbes on the surface of the wheel, which helps the flavor develop as the cheese ages slowly over roughly a year.

Burgess summed up his approach in The Irish Times in April 2025, saying, “Good grass means good milk.”

The Carlow cheesemaker has been collecting silverware for years. Mount Leinster Clothbound was named Best Cheddar at the 2023-2024 World Cheese Awards, and The Irish Times reported last year that it had been judged the best cheddar in the world for two years running, having twice before been chosen as the best Irish cheese at the same competition and twice crowned supreme champion at the Irish Cheese Awards.

At the 2024 Irish Cheese Awards, hosted by CÁIS at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary, the same cheese took Gold as winner of the Mature Farmhouse Cheddar Aged Over 12 Months category.

Coolattin Cheddar was also honored this year by the Irish Food Writers’ Guild, which gave Tom Burgess a food award in its 2026 lineup.

A good night for Irish cheese

Ireland finished the day with 20 awards in all, made up of one Super Gold, one Gold, seven Silvers, and 11 Bronzes. www.rte.ie

The Gold went to Dubliner Cheese from Ornua Cooperative. www.retailnews.ie

Elsewhere on the night, the Es la Leche award went to Isabel Rodriguez of Los Vientos in Uruguay.