For nearly 200 years, the strength of the Ancient Order of Hibernians has rested in its local divisions, Brothers meeting face to face in their own communities. Now, hundreds of Irish Catholic men who live nowhere near one have found a way in through the Order’s At Large program, and a recent survey of that membership shows what brought them, with 92 percent naming their Irish heritage and culture and nearly three-quarters their Catholic faith.

Founded in 1836 to protect Irish neighborhoods and the Catholic faith, the Ancient Order of Hibernians has been the foremost voice of Ireland and Irish Americans across the United States. For nearly two centuries, the strength of the Order has rested in its local divisions — Brothers gathering in their own communities in friendship, unity, and Christian charity. But not every Irish Catholic lives within reach of a division.

Several years ago, recognizing that large numbers of Irish Americans were unable to participate because they had no nearby local division, the AOH established the At Large Member program. The response has been remarkable. Hundreds of members now take part who never had that opportunity before, and the program has carried the Order into regions that never had a concentrated eligible population — Alaska, Hawaii, and many points in between.

To better understand these members — who they are, why they joined, and how the Order can serve them — we recently surveyed the At Large membership, and Brothers responded from thirty-seven states. Their answers tell a clear story. The overwhelming majority joined within the last three years. Asked what they value most about membership, ninety-two percent pointed to their Irish heritage and culture, and nearly three-quarters to their Catholic faith. Again and again they described the same thing: a way to hold fast to who they are.

For anyone who has wondered what At Large membership means for the individual member, the Brothers answered best in their own words. “I'm still able to be a Hibernian,” wrote James Santosus of Jefferson County, Alabama. “I was a Hibernian and an officer while in New York, and being able to be back in the organization is great — I'm hoping a division will open soon in my location.”

Curtiss Cline, of southern Illinois, said membership “has allowed me a means to express my Irish identity and heritage in a meaningful way connected to my faith, despite there being no division near me.” For David Dunn of Benton County, Arkansas, the Order is a matter of permanence: “Tradition is very important to me, as well as honoring those that came before me. Politicians come and go. God is infinite. My heritage no one can take from me.”

Even at a distance, the rituals of the Order leave their mark. “I haven't met anyone in person yet,” John McElwain of Mississippi admitted, “but the swearing-in ceremony made an impact on me — even by phone.”

The At Large program was never meant to be a final destination. It is a foundation on which new divisions are built. At Large members have recently gathered to form new local divisions in San Diego and Houston, and Brothers in other cities and towns are working toward the same goal. Ted McCrann was one of them. “I transitioned to the Houston division when it started,” he said, “and was able to take the oath with my father.” In some areas we now have the constitutionally required number of members and are actively seeking dedicated Brothers willing to assume leadership roles to get a new division up and running.

The survey suggests there is no shortage of them: nearly three out of four At Large members said they would be willing to help establish a division in their area. Karl Muench of Idaho spoke for many. Through building the Idaho AOH, he wrote, “we can support each other, celebrate our shared heritage, and help guide others to the light of Jesus.”

Membership in the Order is not granted lightly. Each candidate is interviewed prior to admittance and certifies that he meets the requirements for membership: at least sixteen years of age, Catholic, Irish by birth, descent, or adoption, and of good character.

Any At Large member who is interested in helping to establish a division, and any Irish Catholic gentleman who wishes to join, is invited to contact Deputy National Organizer Don Connolly at [email protected]. And all Hibernians are asked to support the growth of our noble Order by referring qualified gentlemen who may not live near an established division to the At Large program. The Order was built, division by division, by men who refused to let distance keep them from their heritage and their faith. The At Large program is how we carry that work forward.

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