Dan Barry, an award-winning reporter and columnist for The New York Times, will receive the 2023 Eugene O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award on October 16, 2023, at a celebration at 5th & MAD in midtown Manhattan.

The annual Eugene O'Neill Award, presented by Irish American Writers & Artists (IAW&A), is named for the playwright who embodied the highest level of artistic achievement and will this year recognize Barry’s exemplary contributions to the arts.

This year’s event takes place on the 135th anniversary of Eugene O’Neill’s birth.

A longtime journalist for The New York Times, Barry writes on topics including sports, culture, New York City, and the nation.

He has covered major events, including the World Trade Center catastrophe, Hurricane Katrina, and the coronavirus pandemic, and wrote both the "About New York" and "This Land" columns.

His work has garnered numerous journalism awards and he has been twice nominated as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. In 1992, he shared a George Polk Award as a member of the investigative team at The Providence Journal, and in 1994, as a member of that team, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for an investigation into Rhode Island’s court system.

Barry has shared three Emmys for documentaries produced by The Times and is the author of several books, including "Pull Me Up: A Memoir," "The Boys in the Bunkhouse: Servitude and Salvation in the Heartland," and "Bottom of the 33rd: Hope, Redemption, and Baseball’s Longest Game," the winner of the PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing.

Maria Deasy, President of Irish American Writers & Artists, said: "In 2014, IAW&A celebrated the renowned writer Pete Hamill -- it was my first O'Neill Award ceremony as a Board member.

"That night, Dan Barry delivered his tribute, ‘Scones for Pete Hamill,’ and brought the house down.

"It is such a privilege to come full circle in honoring Dan, a virtuoso in honest reporting and a writer of natural eloquence."

IAW&A Vice President Brendan Costello, Jr. echoed: "No matter the subject, Dan Barry's writing captures the humanity in every story with poignant empathy."

Dan Barry joins IAW&A’s distinguished O’Neill recipients, including Peter Quinn, Joanie Madden, Malachy McCourt, Patricia Harty, Pete Hamill, Judy Collins, Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O’Reilly, William Kennedy, Kate Mulgrew, John Patrick Shanley, and Larry Kirwan.

IAW&A's O'Neill Award is a must-attend party in New York's Irish American arts and creative communities, and the organization warmly welcomes new friends and members, as well as Barry's numerous readers, to its event. Tickets are available online.

Founded in 2008, IAW&A is a vibrant community that encourages Irish Americans who are active in the arts, with in-person and online salons and events.