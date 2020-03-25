Conor McGregor continues to be outspoken in urging both the Irish government and the people of Ireland to adhere to social distancing and quarantine measures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conor McGregor, the Dublin born and bred champion MMA fighter, has released an impassioned plea urging the Irish government and the people of Ireland to go into a “full lockdown” in order to continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Read More: Conor McGregor's aunt did not die of Coronavirus

McGregor shared the video on his official Facebook page on March 24, just hours before the Irish government announced they were extending and issuing new restrictions through April 19.

The time is now 🇮🇪🙏🌍 Closing of Airports as well as all non essential business, along with stricter adherence to social distancing, must be put in place now! God speed! We can do this ❤️ Publiée par Conor McGregor sur Mardi 24 mars 2020

Here’s what McGregor said:

"Hello everyone, hello Ireland. I would like to address my nation.

"To the people of Ireland, to our President Michael D. Higgins, to Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, Leo [Vardkar[, the two Simons [Harris and Coveney], Mary [Lou McDonald] and Micheál [Martin], I respect you all greatly and I would like to put forth some of my thinking.

"I want to say that while we are all currently debating a full lockdown, I feel that we must. Any time spent debating this is needless time from the clock. I know a good, tough fight when I see one and we have one on our hands now.

"I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland, this fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together awaiting the bell. So let's gather together and ring the bell ourselves. Including the people of the rest of the world, true lockdown must begin and it must begin now. A lockdown together. A lockdown united.

"We must close our airports, we must close all non-essential business, we must cut all non-essential travel. Commissioner Harris and Vice-Admiral Mellett, we must prepare and deploy our units to all and any non-built up areas across our country.

"Now, President Higgins, you must give these great men and women the power to enforce this task if necessary. However, I know that when the true seriousness of this is understood as it is becoming now, our great nation will oblige and will impeccably do so.

"It is time for a full lockdown and we are ready. Powers that be, I am calling to you all. The fate of our great island depends on it.

"This is my proposal and I pray that we can make this happen. We need to take the same measures as some of the heavier-affected countries, only we must do it in quicker time. We have the advantage here in that we can see this coming. We can see this coming! But if we do not act on our advantage, then we cannot expect different results.

"We are not adhering to social distancing, at least not to the extent required to halt exponential growth. A lockdown will facilitate this. It will reduce transmissions, it will take the pressure off of our frontline staff and it will allow us to identify all of our cases. These methods are stringent but necessary and have worked in China and Hong Kong.

"Ireland, we have got this. Not only do we have the formula but we have it ahead of time!

“Let's go Ireland. Let's go, rest of the world. Lockdown! United! Together we stand.

“God bless us all."

Read More: The Irish rebel song that Conor McGregor loves to play before his fights

McGregor’s March 24 video was not the first time he publicly commented on coronavirus in Ireland.

On March 22, he paid homage to Italy, which recently surpassed China in its death toll from coronavirus, in an Instagram post:

On March 21, he shared a video of himself marching the 2019 Chicago St. Patrick’s Day parade with the caption: “stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland!”

In a tweet on March 20, McGregor shared a picture of him kicking an opponent in the cage with the caption “Take that, corona virus”

Take that, corona virus ☘️ pic.twitter.com/iz04BXIYjH — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 20, 2020

On March 13, he said on Instagram: “Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all.”

Read More: Conor McGregor tweets support for "phenomenal president" Donald Trump

What do you make of Conor McGregor's thoughts on coronavirus in Ireland? Let us know in the comments.