Conor McGregor has clarified that his aunt did not die from Coronavirus after appearing that to confirm that she had in a social media post on Saturday.

The 31-year-old MMA fighter took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his "lovely auntie Anne." In the post, McGregor appeared to suggest that his aunt had died from the deadly virus.

"This stupid f***ing virus," McGregor said in the post.

But he has since clarified that his aunt did not die from Coronavirus.

"I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus," McGregor said.

"I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie's passing."

McGregor said that many people would have to face the virus in the coming weeks.

"As we prepare for her funeral, I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead."

In his original Instagram post, McGregor promoted better hygiene practices to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. He called on people to avoid touching their face and to avoid shaking hands with one another.

He said that Ireland would come back stronger from the crisis and said that he believed that the virus has already been contained in the "amazing" country.

