IrishCentral’s upcoming Happy Hour live stream series aims to entertain and inform our global audience

Last week, IrishCentral was delighted to partner with several musical acts to help deliver quality entertainment to your homes during these uncertain times.

We were equally delighted to witness the creativity Irish people around the world displayed in making sure St. Patrick’s Day didn’t pass last week without notice.

In that spirit, we want to continue to partner with our talented audience to bring you IrishCentral’s Happy Hour, a daily live stream we can all look forward to together from the safety and comfort of our own homes.

If you’re an expert in any of the following areas (or any others!), IrishCentral wants to discuss featuring you in a half-hour or hour-long live stream on our social media feeds and website:

Irish music

Irish dance

Irish language

Irish literature

Irish sports

Irish history

Fitness

Cooking

Arts & crafts

We envision fun performances, informative lessons, and engaging Q&A sessions on IrishCentral’s website and social media feeds.

While times are strange, there’s no better time to teach something new, or kick back enjoy some Irish culture, virtually.

Send an email to Editors@IrishCentral.com with the subject line “Happy Hour” and let’s discuss how to keep our audience entertained and feeling positive as we navigate these times of social distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine together!

