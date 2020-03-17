Dropkick Murphys live streamed their St. Patrick’s Day concert on March 17

Dropkick Murphys, perhaps Irish America’s favorite Celtic punk rock band, didn't let the coronavirus pandemic get in the way of their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert.

The beloved band was set to host a series of “Boston Blowout” shows from March 13 through March 17 but, like so many other Irish and Irish American acts, they were forced to cancel out of concern for public health.

Dropkick Murphys announced on March 14: “For the first time in 24 years, we are not playing on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from doing so...

"So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday - the night of St. Patrick’s Day...

“We’re going to bring a DKM LIVESTREAM CONCERT to EVERYONE - ALL OVER THE WORLD!!”

“The show must go on,” the band said, much to the delight of its legions of diehard fans.

Hey everyone! We hope you and your families are doing well during this trying time... For the first time in 24 years,... Publiée par Dropkick Murphys sur Samedi 14 mars 2020

On March 17, Dropkick Murphys treated their fans to an epic 2-hour concert that was live streamed into homes around the world.

Throughout the concert, the band members made sure to highlight their charitable foundationThe Claddagh Fund, which will be working to aid families struggling in the face of coronavirus.

You can watch Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day 2020 show here:

