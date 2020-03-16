Milwaukee Irish Fest's #VirtualStPaddysDay will make sure your March 17 is still filled with lots of Irish cheer.

With so many Irish-themed events, celebrations, concerts, and parades being canceled around the world this year, organizers from The Milwaukee Irish Fest are hosting a Virtual St. Patrick's Day celebration to ensure your day is still filled with Irish cheer.

On March 17, The Milwaukee Irish Fest, the largest Irish event in North America, will be featuring live streams, artist-curated videos, Irish Fest throwback videos, and more for you to enjoy from the comfort of your home.

IrishCentral is excited to announce that the #VirtualStPaddysDay live streams will also be featured right here on IrishCentral and on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter feeds.

Followers are invited to join in on the fun by sending in their photos and videos of how they're celebrating St. Patrick's Day - whether it's listening to Irish music at home, enjoying a pint, dressing up in green, or watching Derry Girls- by tagging #VirtualStPaddysDay on social media or emailing media@irishfest.com.

To get a taste of what you can expect from Milwaukee Irish Fest's Virtual St. Paddy's Day party, check out these videos from their 2019 festival:

For more information, head over to the official event page over on Facebook.

