The Milwaukee Irish Fest has announced their entertainment line-up for the 40th festival, as well as a BOGO Ticket Sale! The highly anticipated festival returns August 13 - 16 at the Henry Maier Festival Park, with something special in store for anyone with County Donegal ancestry.

The Milwaukee Irish Fest is the highlight of the Irish festival calendar in the US, drawing thousands of fans of Irish culture, arts, and heritage to downtown Milwaukee each year. The 2020 festival is looking to be especially exciting, with organizers pulling out all the stops for the festival's 40th anniversary. Tickets are on sale now, with a Buy One Get One deal through St. Patrick's Day.

Milwaukee Irish Fest just released their 2020 40th festival line-up, with music running the gamut of genres, from traditional Irish to the contemporary sounds of Ireland today.

The lineup sets the stage for an unforgettable festival, including performances from fan favorites like We Banjo 3, Hermitage Green, and Eileen Ivers, plus newcomers such as Clare Sands, Wallis Bird, and more.

The 2020 official showcase will put a spotlight on the rich cultural heritage and offerings of County Donegal. Milwaukee Irish Fest is partnering with Donegal Tourism and Donegal County Council to develop attractions at the festival that will present the diversity of the County, such as its culinary culture, artistic community, history, and more. The Donegal music lineup consists of: Altan, The Screaming Orphans, The Henry Girls, and The High Seas.

Other returning acts include Liz Carroll with Daithi Sproule, Jimmy Keane with Mick Moloney and Pat Broaders, Brave Giant, The Murphy Beds, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Cherish the Ladies, The High Kings, Gaelic Storm, Moxie, Rory Makem and Donal Clancy, Boxing Banjo, MEGA Trad (winner of the 2020 TradHub Contest at TradFest Temple Bar), Shane Hennessy, Seamus Kennedy, Talisk, Winifred Horan Trio, and The Drowsy Lads.

From indie-folk to traditional Irish, there’s a variety of music, so that there’s something for everyone to enjoy! View the full lineup and start planning your trip to Milwaukee Irish Fest at irishfest.com. There’s so much that Irish Fest has to offer!

Milwaukee Irish Fest is kicking off the green season with their Buy One Get One promotion on General Admission tickets. From now through March 17, buy one general admission ticket at $20 and get one free! This offer is the lowest price on tickets all year, so save some green and get your tickets now. 4-Day Passes are also on sale for only $35.

Milwaukee Irish Fest takes place August 13 through 16 at the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For more information about the festival, visit irishfest.com. Milwaukee Irish Fest is proudly presented by its parent organization, CelticMKE. Learn more about CelticMKE by visiting CelticMKE.com.