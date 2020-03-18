Parades may have been canceled and pubs may have been shuttered, but that didn’t stop Irish people everywhere from having a bit of craic on March 17.

The Kidney family in Co Offaly kicked the fun off early with a parade in their living room:

St. Patrick’s Day parade at home We LOVE this! St. Patrick’s Day parades may be canceled, but that didn’t stop the Kidney family in County Offaly putting together their own parade at home. ☘️🇮🇪💚 Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Mardi 17 mars 2020

Carmel Reilly in Orangeburg, New York, shared these video of her nieces and nephews visiting the homes of senior citizens for some “St. Patrick’s Day caroling:"

Well, my nieces and nephews participated in paying it forward today. Their mothers, Fiona Reilly O'Flynn and Shauna O'... Publiée par Carmel Reilly sur Mardi 17 mars 2020

SuperValu in Stradbally, Co Laois brought the parade indoors:

Nobody's going to rain on our parade 😂😂🍀🍀 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 Happy St Patrick's Day from all the staff here in Supervalu in Stradbally You can't go to the parade.... ??? Sure we will bring the parade to you 🙈🙈 This year St Patrick's day is that bit different but we want to keep the tradition alive. 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 With all the doom and gloom......here is something to give you a good laugh 😂😂😂 #local #nobodysgoingtorainonourparade #keepyourdistance #gladtobeirish #RTEVirtualParade Publiée par Supervalu Stradbally sur Mardi 17 mars 2020

On Twitter, Brian Mc Namara shared this photo of his brother hanging a “Tiocfaidh ár Vaccination” flag, a play on the phrase “Tiocfaidh ár lá,” which means “Our day will come.”

My brother's gaf in the liberties. Happy Paddys Day everyone 😊 🍀 💚 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/9QqeVmJFGT — Brian Mc Namara (@breenbeen) March 17, 2020

Neighbors got together for a touching sing-song in Dublin:

Dublin wishing for for the rare old times back pic.twitter.com/xsCNbEefhz — Fergal Donohoe (@fergalDee) March 17, 2020

And a stirring rendition of "Ireland's Call" was sung in Dublin's South Side:

The Southside of Dublin pic.twitter.com/P5pfkK9ETw — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) March 17, 2020

Professional Irish dancer Ciara Sexton spearheaded the #StPatricksDayStepAbout online trend which invited Irish dancers to share videos of fun steps.

The Milwaukee Irish Fest hosted a Virtual St. Paddy's Day party where people could share pictures and videos of their unusual St. Patrick's Day celebrations on March 17.

The #VirtualStPaddysDay party featured this great video from musician Daire Bracken:

As well as this video from Natalie MacMaster and her family who played some positively lovely tunes:

Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy & Family performing a tune for you all! Hup! #virtualstpaddysday Publiée par Milwaukee Irish Fest sur Mardi 17 mars 2020

In Ireland, RTE kicked off the #RTEVirtualParade hashtag which delivered some heartwarming results.

Sarah Breen, co-author of the “Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling” book series, shared this hilarious snap of some relevant St. Patrick’s Day window art:

How precious is this family in Co Clare?

Can’t let a pandemic stop the parade over here in Co. Clare ☘️ Happy St. Patrick’s day #virtualparade #RTEVirtualParade #StPatricksDay2020 pic.twitter.com/CNit7lMYKh — Nicola O' Halloran (@nikkioh101) March 17, 2020

St. Patrick is back in 2020 and he’s driving out coronavirus:

This family in Raheen, Clara, Co Offaly had the honor of hosting Kevin the Carrot:

Peter Hynes, a farmer in Co Cork, hosted a top-notch parade:

No #StPatricksDay parades today due to #CoronavirusOutbreak We decided to try & cheer you all up with our very own #FarmParade for #LaFheilePadraig Where ever you are in the world today, tweet us a photo of you with your Irish Flag 🇮🇪 #FutureofFarming #RTEVirtualParade pic.twitter.com/hZFTwvn8A1 — Peter hynes🐄🇮🇪 #TeamHynes (@Peterhynes15) March 17, 2020

Dogs, sheep, alpacas, and a horse got in on the fun at the Hushabye Farm parade in Co Offaly:

And if you missed it, Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys live-streamed a 2-hour concert that you can watch here.