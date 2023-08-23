Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Irish American Archbishop of New York, is in Ireland this week where he is reflecting on the Catholic faith amongst Irish people.

Dolan shared a video on social media on Monday from a Mass rock "in the middle of the woods outside of Killarney" in Co Kerry.

Acknowledging that he's had the honor of celebrating Mass in a number of different locations, including St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, Cardinal Dolan said: "I don’t know if anything is more meaningful than having Mass on a rock in the middle of the woods hidden away and recalling those brave Irish people who, because they were persecuted for their faith at the threat of their lives, would sneak out into the woods where the priest would come, with sentinels watching for the British troops, and come to hold Mass and holy communion here.

“We take it so much for granted, don’t we? Some of us have even stopped going. And I think of those Irish people who sacrificed everything because of their hunger for the holy Eucharist.

“Just being here is an inspiration for me, and I’m remembering all of you here in Ireland.”

I’ve had the honor of celebrating Mass in many places, but I don’t know if anything is more meaningful than a Mass on this rock, recalling those brave Irish people who sacrificed everything because of their hunger for the Holy Eucharist.@thegnewsroom pic.twitter.com/6FBMXIfC3u — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) August 21, 2023

Speaking at the Mass rock, Dolan said it’s “not only enchanting but inspirational” to picture what it must have been like.

It’s somewhat providential that I visited the Mass Rock on this Feast of Pope Saint Pius X, most tenderly remembered for welcoming people to receive the Eucharist. We take it for granted! pic.twitter.com/3U5IBvYY8I — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) August 22, 2023

The following day, Dolan visited St. Mary’s Church in Dingle, Co Kerry where he remarked on “feeling at home” despite being so far away from New York.

Speaking from Dingle on Wednesday, Dolan said: “It’s said that when people try to explain the abiding, deep faith of the Irish people, that one of the reasons is because of the natural beauty of the island, that every day they look out and say ‘Oh my god, who is responsible for this? Whoever he is, he’s a wise and omnipotent and omniscient person and we want to love and serve him.’”

We're hear along the Dingle peninsula. It's magnificent in its natural beauty! Today I want to reflect on the deep faith the people of Ireland have.@thegnewsroom @NY_Arch https://t.co/o8C0QS5dMa pic.twitter.com/6KM71D9TXI — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) August 23, 2023

On Sunday, August 27, Cardinal Dolan will celebrate Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh to commemorate 150 years of its dedication, which took place on August 24, 1873.

Dolan, whose great-great-grandparents came from Co Cavan and Co Leitrim, was appointed the 10th Archbishop of New York by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. He served as the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops from 2010 to 2013 and was elevated to the rank of cardinal in 2012.

In 2021, he led a pilgrimage of 180 people from New York to visit Knock in Co Mayo.

Earlier this year, he received the special Buan Chara Award at the Spirit of Kylemore Awards in New York for his continued advocacy and support of the Benedictine nuns of Kylemore.