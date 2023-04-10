US President Joe Biden will arrive in Ireland on Wednesday, April 12 after traveling to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, April 11.

Biden's visit will primarily be concentrated in Co Louth from late afternoon into the late evening on Wednesday, April 12, An Garda Síochána said in a statement today, Monday, April 10.

On Thursday, April 13, Biden's visit will be concentrated throughout the day in Dublin's Phoenix Park and Dublin South City Centre. The President is due to address the Oireachtas, the national parliament of Ireland, that afternoon.

On Friday, April 14, Biden's visit will primarily be concentrated in Co Mayo from early afternoon into the late evening. The US Embassy in Ireland announced last week that Biden will be delivering a public address in Ballina, Co Mayo on Friday.

Biden will arrive and depart at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo on the afternoon and evening of Friday, April 14, Gardaí said on Monday. Normal operations will continue at Ireland West Airport at all times, however, traveling members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures.

Gardaí said that Biden will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport at various times over the course of his four-day visit in Ireland. Normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, however, traveling members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures, particularly late Wednesday and early Friday.

In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localized and minimal.

However, the public can expect localized road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of April 12- 15 in the locations above.

The following Traffic Management measures, for security reasons, are currently in place:

Monday 10th April - from 0700hrs Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street, and Ship Street (until Saturday 15th April.)

The following Traffic Management measures, for security reasons, will be put in place:

Tuesday, April 11 - from 0700hrs Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only (until Saturday, April 15)

Wednesday, April 12 / Thursday, April 13 - Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic, and pedestrians, from 5 pm Wednesday April 12 – 5 pm Thursday, April 13 (arrangements are in place for local access ONLY)

Specific details on further local road closures, parking restrictions, and traffic diversions for Louth, Dublin, and Mayo will be published in the coming days, Gardaí said on Monday.

An Garda Síochána said on Monday that they are working to ensure that the nature and scale of its policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.

The police force's objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as they are in a position to do so.

They're asking members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing cooperation.

Members of the public traveling in the affected areas - Louth on April 12, Dublin (Phoenix Park/ South City Centre) on April 12 / 13, and Mayo on April 14 - are asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localized delays.

An Garda Síochána said it has and continues to liaise with businesses and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit.

An Garda Síochána continues to engage with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Public Transport Providers to minimize disruption to the Public Transport Network.

Operational plans are subject to change for security and operational reasons, Gardaí added.