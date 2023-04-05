US President Joe Biden will address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday, April 13 as part of his visit to Ireland, it was announced on April 5.

Biden's address comes on the foot of an invitation from the Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann, Seán Ó Fearghaíl TD, and the Cathoirleach of Seanad Éireann, Senator Jerry Buttimer.

“Given the deep, historic ties between Ireland and the United States of America, both the Ceann Comhairle and the Cathaoirleach are very much looking forward to welcoming the President to Leinster House,” an Oireachtas statement said.

The Oirechtas is the national parliament of Ireland which consists of the President, Dáil Éireann, and Seanad Éireann.

President Biden will become the fourth President of the United States to address the Oireachtas, following President John F Kennedy on June 28, 1963, President Ronald Reagan on June 4, 1984, and President Bill Clinton on December 1, 1995.

Biden's address, which will take place in the Dáil chamber on Thursday, April 13, will be broadcast live on Oireachtas social channels and on Oireachtas TV. Further details on the address will issue in due course.

The announcement of Biden's Oireachtas address came on the same day that the White House formally confirmed the details of the presidential visit to Ireland.

President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland from April 11-12 "to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities," the White House said on Wednesday.

The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14. Per the White House, Biden "will discuss our close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges.

"He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth, and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people."

Wednesday's statement from the White House comes more than three weeks after Biden said it was his "intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic" to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Responding to the confirmation of Biden's Irish visit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday: “I am delighted that President Biden will pay a visit to Ireland. It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States.

“Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfill the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together. Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the US Embassy in Ireland confirmed that Biden will deliver a public address in Ballina, Co Mayo on Friday, April 14. The event was welcomed by US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin, who predicts it will be a "once-in-a-generation event."