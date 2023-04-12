US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks at a community gathering in Dundalk, Co Louth this afternoon, Wednesday, April 12.

Biden's remarks in Dundalk will be live-streamed via the White House from 2:45 pm EDT:

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Biden, who arrived in Belfast on Tuesday night, April 11, touched down at Dublin Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The US President then made his way to Co Louth, where he'll make several stops, beginning with a tour of Carlingford Castle, where he will explore his Irish heritage.

The castle, which is often referred to as King John's Castle, boasts spectacular views of Carlingford Lough and Carlingford Harbour, giving Biden the opportunity to visualize the journey his great-great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan made in 1849 when he emigrated to the US.

Biden will later conclude the tour of Louth with a "walkabout" in Dundalk, giving the public an opportunity to see the President.

Biden is set to walk along Clanbrassil Street in the center of Dundalk and is expected to visit a restaurant in the town.

Biden will become the second US President to visit Dundalk, following in the footsteps of Bill Clinton, who visited the town 23 years ago.

His "walkabout" is expected to draw large crowds, with those planning to be in attendance advised to be in place by 5:30 pm.

People wishing to attend are also advised against bringing bags of any sort.

Security is extremely tight in both Carlingford and Dundalk, with several roads leading into both towns closed on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden's visit to Dundalk is expected to finish at roughly 9 pm and the President will then spend the night in a hotel in Dublin.

On Thursday, Biden will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D. Higgins before addressing a joint session of Irish parliament. That evening, he'll attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle.

He is set to visit his other ancestral homeland in Ballina, Co Mayo on Friday where he'll deliver public remarks at St. Muredach's Cathedral before departing back to the US.