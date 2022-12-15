Aer Lingus has launched its summer 2023 schedule with an increased capacity due to customer demand for transatlantic flights.

Aer Lingus has over 2.25 million transatlantic summer seats on sale, making it the airline’s largest-ever North American summer schedule to date. Next summer the airline will operate 15 routes from Ireland, including Cleveland for the first time and the return of Hartford, Connecticut.

Summer 2023 is set to be a year of a continuing resurgence in a post-pandemic world. As the demand for summer travel returned in force last year, as Irish consumers look to the skies after past summers of staycations.

In peak summer, Aer Lingus will deploy its full Airbus A330 fleet and A321neo LR aircraft on the Atlantic, enabling Aer Lingus to offer 20% more seats from Ireland to North America than in 2019.

Key favorites Boston, New York JFK, Chicago, and Washington D.C will operate double-daily from Dublin during peak summer; new route Cleveland, Ohio will commence in May; and Hartford, Connecticut will resume in March for the first time since the pandemic. Aer Lingus will operate a total of 15* North American routes from Ireland next summer.

Speaking about the summer 2023 schedule, Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer said, "She added "We’re seeing a big appetite for travel and our ambitious expansion into North America continues with Cleveland and Hartford services beginning, making our summer transatlantic schedule a record breaker with 2.25 million seats on sale.’’

The Aer Lingus Summer Schedule 2023 is now available to book on aerlingus.com

Aer Lingus' summer 2023 flights

Dublin-New York JFK: 2 daily

Dublin-Chicago O'Hare: 2 daily

Dublin-Boston: 2 daily

Dublin-Washington Dulles: 2 daily

Dublin-Hartford (resumes March 26th): 1 daily

Dublin-Los Angeles: 1 daily

Dublin-Newark: 1 daily

Dublin-Philadelphia: 1 daily

Dublin-San Francisco: 1 daily

Dublin-Seattle: 1 daily

Dublin-Toronto: 1 daily

Shannon-Boston: 1 daily

Shannon-New York JFK: 1 daily

Dublin-Orlando: 6 weekly

Dublin-Cleveland (starts May 19th): 4 weekly

For more information visit www.aerlingus.com.