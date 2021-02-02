Fair play, to the Irish police force, who have released an incredible video, including a little Irish dance, horses, and the beauty of Ireland. We have a winner!

Last week, members of the Irish police force (Garda Síochána) were caught practicing dance routines on a rooftop. Their new-found love of dance came following a challenge by the Swiss police force to take on the #JerusalemaChallenge. The Irish force did us proud.

The Irish police posted a tweet that reads "We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpol #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times"

You can check out the video here:

We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpolCH #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times. #StayTogether #homeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sbLdkk54hB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 2, 2021

The guards video is just great. Not only to see so many of them enter into the spirit of the fun challenge but also to see Ireland at its best. From surreal seascapes in County Kerry to rooftops in cities, gorgeous beaches, and lush greenery, this video certainly deserves to win some kind of prize.

The Irish dancing queen in the video also deserves a shout out as do the dancing horse... yes, horses... outside Áras an Uachtaráin, President Michael D Higgin's residence.

Stellar work all round!