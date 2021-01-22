A Tennessee woman who always believed she was Irish got more than she bargained for when her father bought her an ancestral DNA test for Christmas.

Cat McDonald, from Nashville, Tennessee, always believed that she was of Irish descent due to her red hair and Irish-sounding surname, so her father bought the whole family ancestral DNA tests for Christmas to find out just how Irish they were.

"My dad came up with the brilliant idea of giving the entire family ancestry DNA kits for Christmas last year," McDonald said on TikTok while taking a dramatic sip of wine.

McDonald, however, was in for a double surprise. Not only did the test reveal that she wasn't Irish but part Norwegian, British, and German, it also revealed that her father was not actually her father.

She made the discovery when she called her father to inform him that she was "not Irish at all" to which he responded: "there's no way you're not Irish".

Confused, McDonald logged into her DNA account to check her results and saw that she had an exact paternal match, only it wasn't her father's name.

The DNA result was just as big a surprise for her father, who recognized the name of an "old family friend", she said on TikTok.

McDonald said that the man is now a billionaire and that she drove "across the country" to give him a letter, but he refused to meet her.

The video was posted to McDonald's @fretlessfeline TikTok account five days ago and has already generated more than 1.1 million likes.

TikTok users have been gripped by her tale and many are convinced that her father knew that something was up and didn't just decide to buy the whole family DNA kits for Christmas.