Gardaí in Kerry were spotted practicing a dance routine on a rooftop as part of An Garda Síochana's response to Swiss police, who challenged them to a virtual dance-off earlier this month.

Members of An Garda Síochána in Tralee perfected their choreography to the amusement of bystanders who filmed the practice session from afar.

Officers side-stepped and shimmied their way across the rooftop as they geared up for the viral challenge.

Members of garda in tralee practising the ' Jerusalem ' dance !!! Working flat out !!! pic.twitter.com/oqck2yxM2H — Donna Byrne (@DonnaBy01871276) January 27, 2021

Swiss police took to social media earlier in January to challenge police forces around the world to a virtual dance-off in a video that has been viewed 730,000 times.

Read more Gardaí challenged to online dance off with Swiss police

Swiss officers donned full riot gear and face masks as they danced to Master KG's viral hit "Jeraselma" in perfect unision in various locations through Switzerland.

Police officers in Switzerland @fedpolCH decided to do something special for its people in these dark times. Just amazing! @gardainfo? Will you accept the challenge if enough people retweet this? #Garda #Ireland #Police #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/n32XWzwO5j — Frankie Beats (@itsbeats) January 15, 2021

French and South African police officers have since risen to the challenge, posting two-minute-long videos of officers dancing to the viral hit.

Gardaí are yet to post their official dance video but accepted the challenge in a tweet on January 16.

"We are very happy to accept. We better get practicing on our Riverdance routines," Garda Info said on Twitter alongside a GIF of Michael Flatley and Jean Byrne from their original performance of Riverdance in 1994.

We are very happy to accept. We better get practicing on our Riverdance routines https://t.co/uTACK0U9nj pic.twitter.com/d8sqcbERSG — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 15, 2021