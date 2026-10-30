Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made his most significant intervention on the possibility of Irish unity, announcing plans to create a new Irish government body to explore Ireland's constitutional future.

The Taoiseach mentioned his plans in a speech in Dublin on Wednesday, and elaborated upon them in an interview with the Irish Times, published on Friday.

In the interview, the Taoiseach said he would bring proposals to Cabinet before the end of the year to set up a new body, following discussions with his own party Fianna Fáil and the Government more widely.

According to the Irish Times, the new body is set to explore three “baseline scenarios”: a 32-county unitary united Ireland; a continuation of the link between Northern Ireland and Britain; and a new united Ireland, but with a devolved Northern Ireland.

Each of these scenarios will be examined for legal and constitutional requirements, public services such as health and education, the economy (including research on the possible cost of unification), security and defence, flags and symbols, and more, the Irish Times reports.

According to the Irish Times, the new body will operate under the authority of the Department of the Taoiseach and draw on academic and other experts as well as a Civil Service secretariat.

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As per the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland's Secretary of State has the power to call a border poll "if at any time it appears likely to him that a majority of those voting would express a wish that Northern Ireland should cease to be part of the United Kingdom and form part of a united Ireland."

The Irish Times reported earlier this month that 48% of the public in Northern Ireland want to remain in the UK, 35% want to join a united Ireland, and 17% don't know. Since Brexit, the share of people in Northern Ireland who want to remain in the UK has been declining, while the share of people who want to join a united Ireland has been increasing.

The language in the Good Friday Agreement dictating the mechanics of a border poll on the island of Ireland has been debated in recent years. The Taoiseach has generally taken a cautious, nuanced, and pragmatic stance - yes, he supports Irish unity, but significant research and planning, as well as the consideration of all viewpoints, must play a part.

"What I’m arguing for is that we need to create an objective, independent, rigorous evidence base for the debate on the constitutional future of the island of Ireland, not one that is coloured by a partisan advocacy," he told the Irish Times.

He added: “You need an expert approach, so that this is dispassionate.

“This is not sort of creating evidence to suit your argument. But rather saying, 'Here’s what it would look like, here’s what it actually involves.'"

He further said: “My worry is people are not into the thinking phase, they’re into the campaigning mode.

“There’s a lot of deep thought has to go into this. I actually think the vast majority of Irish people would be in accord with what I’m saying, [that unity should be] a process as opposed to an event.

“Because, ultimately, we’re going to have to work out then how you’d make this effective and impactful if one had an affirmative vote into the future.”

The Taoiseach's interview with the Irish Times was published two days after he touched upon the plans during a speech marking the launch of “Irish or British or Both: The Long Road to Good Friday and the Future beyond it” by former Irish diplomat Noel Dorr.

Discussing "constitutional futures," the Taoiseach said: "We need a new approach. We need an approach which protects initiatives which enjoy cross-community support, while separately addressing the legitimate need to go deeper on framing an evidence base on what is involved in a new constitutional framework.

"I will address this more comprehensively in the near future.

"Action would, in the first instance, be about defining what needs to be known so that people can design and engage in informed debate about their proposals for the future.

"This new approach would provide a good faith opportunity for those outside the nationalist tradition to participate.

"Critically, it would challenge all traditions to move from making general assertions about the future to engaging with hard evidence.

"After a century of divergence, we have enormous gaps in our knowledge about the challenges of a new constitutional future – and we have to be far more open to acknowledging the changes required of us."

A privilege to launch Noel Dorr’s new book, 'Irish or British or Both'. This valuable work serves as a reminder that progress on this island has only ever been achieved, and is only ever likely to be achieved, through sustained engagement, respect and an openness to change. pic.twitter.com/sRVfoQaJtH — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 28, 2026

Despite being the head of Ireland's Fianna Fáil party - which includes Irish unity as one of its aims - the Taoiseach has been criticized for not taking enough action on Irish unity.

However, his critics have welcomed this week's intervention.

“We have consistently called for the Irish Government to lead preparations," TD Mary Lou McDonald, the President of Sinn Féin, said in a statement.

"We will engage positively and constructively with this initiative and will be seeking engagement with the Government at the earliest opportunity.

“This is a moment for leadership and ambition. We must seize the opportunity to build a new and united Ireland and get on with the work of preparing for it.”