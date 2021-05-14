Solace House USA is gearing up for its 2021 Solace Sunrise Walk, an annual 5K walk/run which raises much-needed funds and awareness for its life-saving services.

Starting in the dark and early hours of the morning, Solace Sunrise Walk participants walk together as the dawn breaks and sunlight emerges, symbolic of the journey that Solace House's clients experience while attending counseling services, making one's way from a place of darkness and loneliness into a place of hope and healing.

The extraordinary Solace Sunrise Walk, with several locations across the country this year, brings communities together to walk in solidarity fighting the fight against self-harm and suicide.

You are invited to join the 2021 Solace Sunrise Walk in an effort to break down the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health.

The funds raised through the Solace Sunrise Walk help Solace House expand its counseling services for those who are in a suicidal crisis, as well as broaden the much-needed community awareness workshops and training programs.

Most importantly, funds raised will enable Solace House to continue providing its invaluable services at no cost.

This year, Solace House is excited to announce several Solace Sunrise Walk locations and dates across the US:

Registration is now open for all locations for the 2021 Solace Sunrise Walk. Sign up online here.

About Solace House

In 2015, Irish woman Joan Freeman founded Solace House in the US after nine years of experience running Pieta House Ltd. in Ireland. As a Senator in the Irish Parliament, Joan was able to address the silent epidemic of suicide and self-harm across 12 locations in Ireland, helping 36,000 people.

After a very successful one-year pilot program, and as the demand for services grew rapidly, Solace House became a permanent life-saving program, offering free services to adults, adolescents, and children in New York. In September 2017, Solace House opened its second New York center on McLean Avenue in Yonkers.

Today, Solace House provides free one-on-one counseling for people who are in suicidal distress, have made a suicide attempt, engage in self-harm, or have been bereaved by suicide.

Also offered is family support for clients’ loved ones, as well as group bereavement counseling and community awareness workshops and trainings.

All of Solace House’s services are completely free of charge, confidential, and provided by Licensed Clinical Social Workers who have vast experience in the area of suicide prevention and mental health.

Solace House's vision is a world where suicide, self-harm, and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-care, and acceptance. Its mission is to support people, families, and communities in crisis by providing free, easily accessible, mental health services to all.

To learn more about Solace House, visit its website, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. To make an appointment, please call 718-482-0001. Solace House is currently offering telehealth appointments in light of the pandemic. You can also email Mary@SolaceHouseUSA.org for more information.

