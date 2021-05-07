A Co Mayo man has shared a moving video in order to draw attention to what he calls the "mental health epidemic" currently being faced in Ireland due to the pandemic.

Levi Tierney shared his inspirational video on Facebook on May 3 ahead of this year's Darkness into Light event held annually by charity Pieta.

Filmed alongside the River Corrib in Galway City, unfortunately a well-known location for suicide, Tierney likens a person's mental health to the varying calmness and commotion of the water.

Tierney, who runs a health and fitness center and specializes in mindset and behavior changes, urged people to seek help if they need it.

"I know what it feels like to get that phone call and somebody you love is gone forever, and in a split second, your whole world comes crumbling down," Tierney says in his video that has been shared more than 300 times.

Tierney published his stirring video in the lead-up to Darkness into Light, an annual Irish fundraiser being held this year on May 8 that raises money for Pieta, a charity that offers help for those in suicidal distress.

Each year since 2009, people all over Ireland take part in an organized 5km walk at sunrise, the message being that the light will always come after the darkness.

Due to the pandemic, the charity isn't able to hold the event at their designated venues, instead this year they are asking people to donate online and walk, swim, bike, or simply share their sunrise moment on May 8.

In his video, Levi shared the importance of hope by saying, “don’t forget, you can always come back upstream.

"No matter how hard things get, you can always come back.”

If you have been affected by what has been discussed in this article, please get in touch with The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (USA) 1-800-273-8255 or Pieta (Ireland) on 0818-111-126 or text HELP to 51444.

