This 19th-century farmhouse in the middle of the Kerry countryside would be the perfect rural retreat.

Located in the tranquil Glanmore Valley near Kenmare in County Kerry, the three-bedroom property offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and the nearby Caha Mountains. It also offers views of Foileman Mountain to the west.

The property is set on a large 25-acre site and is on the market for €250,000.

Built in the 1800s, the farmhouse offers the chance to step back in time but is in need of renovation and modernization.

The property is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast, with several scenic walking and cycling routes located nearby.

There are also amenities for boating and fishing located in the area, while the house is an ideal base for exploring the beautiful Caha Mountains.

Listed by Sherry FitzGerald Daly, the house is located 27km from the small town of Kenmare, a beautiful town located along the Ring of Kerry.

The village of Lauragh is just 3.5km away, boasting a church, post office, and school.

The house also serves as the perfect summer retreat due to its close proximity to the Ring of Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way.

The large garden also makes it ideal for families with young children.

The garden is also home to a number of natural stone buildings and outhouses.

