This stunning three-bedroom home in Galway offers spectacular views of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Situated along the world-famous Sky Road just outside Clifden, the property offers excellent views of the Atlantic Ocean and Slyne Head lighthouse.

The three-bedroom home is on the market for €495,000 ($495,200) and offers the perfect countryside retreat.

It is just a 10-minute walk from Eyrephort Beach - a sheltered and white-sand beach at the end of the Sky Road.

The house is bright and airy thanks to its open-plan design and large corner windows, while the first-floor sitting area boasts a particularly impressive view of the sea from a large gable window.

The kitchen is fully fitted, while the living area boasts an open fireplace and access to the front garden. Both the kitchen and living area offer stunning views of the Wild Atlantic Way.

All three bedrooms are spacious and comfortable, boasting magnificent views over the Atlantic Ocean and surrounding countryside.

Listed by Sherry FitzGerald Mangan, the house is just a 10-minute drive from the beautiful coastal town of Clifden, which offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants, pubs, and activities.

Dubbed "the capital of Connemara", Clifden and the surrounding area are home to some of the most beautiful views in Ireland.

Read more Irish Bayou castle for sale in New Orleans

Meanwhile, the 20km Sky Road offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and is one of the most popular driving and cycling routes in the area.

The property would be perfect as a summer holiday home or countryside retreat for anyone looking to swap a busy city life for rural bliss.

To find out more about the property, click here. Viewing strictly by appointment only.