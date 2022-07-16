This beautiful five-bedroom home on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way is the ideal countryside retreat.

Situated on the world-famous Sky Road outside Clifden in County Galway, the property is on the market for €585,000.

The property is located on an elevated site, offering spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean and the historic gates to Clifden Castle.

Read more Stunning Galway property along Wild Atlantic Way for sale for €495k

Furnished to a very high standard, the property features an open-plan kitchen/dining room and a beautiful living room boasting a selection of squashy furniture scattered around a flat-screen TV.

Three of the house's five bedrooms are en-suite, while the master bedroom also boasts a walk-in wardrobe.

The bedrooms, bright and spacious thanks to the presence of multiple windows, also offer magnificent views of the surrounding countryside and the Atlantic Ocean.

Listed by Matt O'Sullivan Auctioneers, the house is located just a short drive from the beautiful town of Clifden, boasting a wide selection of shops, bars, and restaurants.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

Dubbed the "Capital of Connemara", Clifden is surrounded by beautiful countryside in every direction, offering visitors a chance to walk, cycle, or drive along beautiful scenic routes.

However, arguably no route is more beautiful than the 20km Sky Road - a stunning loop that offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Mayo Coastline before finishing at Eyrephort Beach.

Eyrephort is a stunning white-sand beach largely unspoiled by tourism, offering the perfect location for private sea swimming and sunbathing.

To learn more about the property, click here.

Viewings are highly recommended.