The 2024 Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter Final match between Mayo and New York, to be staged at Gaelic Park in The Bronx, will take place the weekend of April 6/7, The Mayo News reports.

The 2023 match was played under the lights in Gaelic Park on Saturday, April 8, while previous matches have been played on Sunday afternoons. Midwest Radio says there is a "strong possibility" that the 2024 match will be on the Sunday.

The reports regarding the dates of the 2024 match come ahead of the draw for the 2024 GAA All-Ireland Senior Championships, which will take place on Saturday, October 21 on RTÉ Radio 1.

According to The Mayo News, a date and time for the 2024 Mayo - New York match will be confirmed after the draw, but the first weekend in April has been penciled in at this stage.

Seven counties will compete in the 2024 Connacht Senior Football Championship: Mayo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, and Galway, as well as the senior GAA football teams in New York and London.

The winner and runner-up of the Connacht Senior Football Championship progresses directly to the 16-team All-Ireland Group Stage of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

In August, Connacht GAA CEO John Prenty confirmed to The Mayo News that provincial chiefs have agreed to the 2024 Mayo - New York fixture.

Prenty told The Mayo News at the time: “We [the Connacht GAA Council] met and had a really good sensible discussion about it, and the general consensus was that it was only right to finish out the existing rota.

“So that will mean Mayo go to New York next summer, Galway will be there in 2025, and Roscommon will travel in 2026 to finish out the rota.

“At that stage then the whole thing will be reviewed."

He acknowledged that "there are a lot of discussions to be had over the next few months about the nuts and bolts of Mayo playing in New York next summer, around the whole area of logistics, costs, and so on."

The 2023 Connacht Championship match in New York was held on Saturday, April 8. New York pulled off a historic victory over Leitrim, claiming their first-ever win in the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship after a thrilling match that went to a penalty shootout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York GAA (@official_newyorkgaa)

The Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter Final match is typically a huge weekend for the Irish community in New York, as well as for fans in Ireland, many of whom fly over for the occasion. While Gaelic Park itself is usually standing room only for the match, the nearby Irish / Irish American neighborhoods of Woodlawn and Yonkers are abuzz with excitement for the weekend.

Gaelic Park, meanwhile, continues its massive redevelopment project. Earlier this year, the home of the GAA in New York received a €500,000 boost from the Irish government.

Announcing the funding in March, Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said that the $6.2 million Gaelic Park project has received $2 million from Croke Park and that the €500,000 contribution from the Irish government will enable the project to meet its projected completion date of March 2024.

Upon completion, the redevelopment in Gaelic Park will include a fully furbished function room, catering facilities, medical office, two development offices, and downstairs changing rooms.