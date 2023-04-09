New York made history on Saturday evening by beating Leitrim in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim their first-ever win in the Connacht Football Championship at the 23rd attempt.

A closely-fought encounter finished 0-15 apiece at the end of extra time, with New York claiming victory after winning the subsequent penalty shootout 2-0.

New York will now play Sligo in the Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final in Sligo on April 23, with the winners advancing to the Connacht final and guaranteeing their place in the All Ireland series.

Leitrim, who were taken to extra time on their last visit to Gaelic Park in the Bronx, started quickly on Saturday evening, racing into a three-point lead after seven minutes.

However, New York responded well and led by 0-07 to 0-06 at the interval. with former Dublin footballer Shane Carthy exhibiting all his skill and experience.

The sides swapped points early in the second half before three pointed frees in a row from Leitrim's Keith Beirne put the Connacht side ahead by 0-10 to 0-08 after 45 minutes.

The Exiles took the lead once again following two points from Meath native Connell Ahearne and a long-range free from goalkeeper Mick Cunningham, giving the 6,000-strong crowd hope of a shock victory.

But Leitrim took the lead with just four minutes of normal time remaining thanks to two superb points from sub Evan Sweeney.

Step up Jack Carthy in the eighth minute of added-on time, showing nerves of steel to point from the left-hand side and force extra time.

The sides swapped two points during the 20 minutes of extra time, bringing the game to a nerve-jangling penalty shootout.

Both New York and Leitrim missed their first two penalties, with Tiernan Mathers and Killian Butler failing to convert for the Exiles and Paul Keaney and Keith Beirne doing likewise for Leitrim.

Down native Niall Madine put New York ahead at the third attempt, keeping his nerve by going straight down the middle.

Leitrim's Shane Quinn and New York's Jack Reilly both hit the crossbar before Evan Sweeney of Leitrim fired his effort wide of the target, leaving US-born Mikey Brosnan with the chance to make history.

Brosnan made no mistake, firing a fantastic effort into the top corner and sending New York to a historic date with Sligo in two weeks' time.

New York have won a match in the All-Ireland football championship for the very first time. Mikey Brosnan, the son of a Kerryman, with the decisive kick in the Bronx. 📹 @GAAGO pic.twitter.com/QATtacuGTr — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) April 9, 2023