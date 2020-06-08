Niall Horan, Imelda May, Gavin James, Dermot O’Leary and more are going live for charity on June 11

The London Irish Centre has announced its 'Charity Night In' event for this Thursday, June 11, and you can tune in right here on IrishCentral for a fun evening of live performances and discussions to help support the charity's mission.

Due to COVID-19, the London Irish Centre was forced to close on March 18 and cancel several large fundraising events, which has resulted in a significant financial loss. Throughout its Charity Night In event on June 11, the LIC hopes to raise £100,000 for the older Irish community it supports.

The London Irish Centre's Charity Night In will be streamed live from the LIC’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as right here on IrishCentral and over on our Facebook page as part of our ongoing IrishCentral Happy Hour series.

The event kicks off at 8 pm BST (3 pm EST, 2 pm CST, 12 pm PST) from London on Thursday, June 11.

Niall Horan, Imelda May, Gavin James, and more Irish celebrities from across the UK and Ireland will be joining in.

The evening will also include a charity auction with the opportunity to win great prizes from Ed Sheeran and others, all for a good cause. The event is being produced with supporting partner The Lock Inn, an online events venue.

Irish television presenter Dermot O’Leary, who is among the Irish celebrities to appear during the Charity Night In, said: “I am very proud to be patron of The London Irish Centre. The LIC does amazing work across London, and right now, they need our support. As it’s not possible to run our usual fundraising events, I’m thrilled that our friends and supporters are joining us for a little online fundraising adventure!”

Below is the full line up for the London Irish Centre's Charity Night In, with more guests to be announced:

Aisling Bea

The Blizzards

Ciaran Cannon

Richard Corrigan

Emma Dabiri

Damien Dempsey

Lisa Dwan

Felispeaks

Laura Whitmore

Lisa Hannigan

Loah

Jack Lukeman

Niall Horan

Gavin James

Lorraine Maher

Imelda May

Eoghan McDermott

Siobhan McSweeney

Mundy

Dara O’Briain

Dermot O’Leary

Liam O’Maonlai

Jarlath Regan

Maverick Sabre

Angela Scanlon

Robert Sheehan

Stephen James Smith

Read More: WATCH: Dropkick Murphys and Bruce Springsteen perform from Fenway Park!

About the London Irish Centre

The London Irish Centre first opened its doors in 1955 to meet the needs of newly arrived Irish emigrants. Initially providing accommodation and welfare, the centre quickly became an important social and cultural venue.

Today, the charity continues to be the Irish Heart of London - the largest Irish community centre outside of Ireland and the largest Irish welfare charity in Britain.

Its mission is to provide outstanding Irish Care, Culture and Community in London and they continue to serve the local and Irish communities in London 7 days a week, 52 weeks of the year.

Each year, the LIC supports over 2,000 individual clients through advice, outreach, befriending, crisis grants, dementia clubs, lunch and social clubs and over 20,000 attend arts, culture and educational events. In total, over 75,000 people visit the Centre yearly.

The Covid-19 crisis has had a huge effect on the LIC’s capacity to provide this support, especially to London’s large older Irish community, who are especially vulnerable and those more recently made vulnerable.

The Centre closed its doors on Wednesday, March 18 and responded to the pandemic by reshaping its services: increasing web and telephone support to deliver over 1,100 advice sessions and 1,000 health check-in calls, training up over 30 telephone befrienders, engaging over 200 volunteers, and providing over 2,000 hot meals and food parcels to the community and becoming the first Centre shielding the vulnerable in Camden.

They have also announced the SOLAS Season - a curated series of online culture and community to keep us all connected and inspired during challenging times. This includes concerts, storytelling, classes, and talks.

Ellen Ryan, CEO at The London Irish Centre said: “I am so proud of the way we have all pulled together as a community through this crisis. Staff, volunteers, and our friends have worked hand in hand to ensure that we deliver the services and cultural output needed to enable the community to feel a sense of hope and resilience for the future.

“We have also received crucial support from the Irish Government and Irish Embassy, London, and our partners at Camden Council. This very special event is your opportunity to join us and support our essential work to enable us to continue our recovery into the future.”

You can learn more about the London Irish Centre and its upcoming Charity Night In on its website, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Read More: London Irish recall fondly the Galtymore Dance Hall