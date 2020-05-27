Dropkick Murphys are returning to Fenway Park for the stadium's first-ever no-audience show where they'll be joined remotely by The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.

Dropkick Murphys will be performing live from Boston this Friday, May 29 for their 'Streaming Outta Fenway' charity concert where they'll be joined (remotely) by longtime friend Bruce Springsteen for a special “double play” of one DKM song and one Springsteen song.

The full, electric performance--with no live audience--will be simulcast worldwide from Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, May 29 at 6 pm Eastern Time / 3:00 pm Pacific Time.

IrishCentral is delighted to announce that we will be featuring the live stream here on our website and over on our Facebook page as part of our IrishCentral Happy Hour live stream series. IrishCentral previously featured the Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day live stream event from Boston in March.

During Friday's live stream, a text-to-donate campaign will support three non-profits: Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America®, and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

Straight Outta Fenway is presented by Boston-area tech company Pega, a leading provider of digital transformation software.

The Streaming Outta Fenway performance from Dropkick Murphys is one in a long history of shows the band has played at the park, but it will be the first--and possibly the only--time that a band plays on the baseball diamond at Fenway Park. The infield dirt is considered “sacred ground” to baseball fans, but with the baseball season on hold because of COVID-19, an exception has been made for the beloved Boston band.

The first-ever live-streamed music performance from the venerated ballpark adds a new chapter to Fenway’s music history, with two of its foremost history-makers. Dropkick Murphys have rallied the fans for the Red Sox’ four World Series championships this century, as well as headlining Fenway in 2011. Bruce Springsteen performed the first-ever ballpark-wide concert at Fenway back in 2003.

The event also marks the first music performance without an in-person audience at a major U.S. arena, stadium or ballpark.

The Dropkick Murphys live stream will be directed by the band’s longtime friend Josh Adams from MindPool Live, who has also directed two DKM concert films. Leading online video hosting platform Brightcove will distribute the live stream across the web.

Dropkick Murphys’ first live stream concert during the COVID-19 pandemic, Streaming Up From Boston on St. Patrick’s Day (exclusively sponsored by Pega), has been watched more than 13 million times across multiple platforms, and was featured here on IrishCentral, as well as on CBS This Morning Saturday, CNN, NBC Nightly News, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and in the Wall Street Journal.

During the St. Patrick's Day live streaming event, Dropkick Murphys’ charity, The Claddagh Fund, raised over $60,000 for the city of Boston’s Boston Resiliency Fund, a nonprofit that provides essential services to Boston residents—including first responders and critical care providers—whose health and wellbeing are most immediately impacted by COVID-19.

In other news, following the fan-favorite “Smash Sh*t Up” single, Dropkick Murphys recently released a new single, “Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding.” These songs will be included on the band’s forthcoming album on their own Born & Bred Records. “Smash Sh*t Up” is available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl paired with B-side “The Bonny,” a cover of Gerry Cinnamon’s 2019 song.

Dropkick Murphys consists of Al Barr (co-lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, accordion, mellotron, whistles, vocals), Ken Casey (co-lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, harmonica, acoustic guitars, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitar, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist), and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player).

