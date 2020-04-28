Niall Horan was joined by Hozier, Dermot Kennedy, Gavin James, The Edge, and more for the video message encouraging people to stay at home.

Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan has organized a crowd of Irish musicians for a new #UniteByStayingApart video message that encourages people to stay at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: #UniteByStayingApart: Irish sports stars deliver rousing Covid-19 message

The new video message comes about a month after Irish sports stars joined together for a similar project that used the same #UniteByStayingApart hashtag.

Horan reportedly wrote the encouraging script for the video alongside fellow Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. The video has been widely shared across social media, and Horan's original tweet of the video has garnered more than 47k likes.

In the video, Horan and Hozier are joined by Dermot Kennedy, Gavin James, Damien Dempsey, Danny O'Donoghue, The Edge, Imelda May, Andrea Corr, among many others.

The video opens with Horan saying: "The Irish are known all over the world for being passionate, fun-loving and very patriotic people.

"We may be a small country, but through our culture, our works, our spirit, and our resolve, we wield a lot of power on the world stage."

It continues: "In unnerving times like these in the face of this pandemic, now is the time that we can show the very best of ourselves to each other and the world.

"As we face into this battle, now is the time for us to unite. Now is the time to lead by example and show the world what we can do when we pull together."

The musicians encourage people to give back to "the real heroes," the frontline workers.

"Above all, we ask that you stay inside," the Irish musicians say.

"The better we commit to these measures, the sooner this moment will be another thing we, as a people, have overcome."

Read More: WATCH: Niall Horan gets in the Christmas spirit with Jimmy Fallon

Horan, a native of Mullingar in Co Westmeath, has been going above and beyond to give back to his community in these trying times. Last week, it was revealed that the former One Direction member made a €100,000 donation to the ALONE charity in Ireland: