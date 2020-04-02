Irish sports stars have joined together in a stirring video that urges people to stay indoors during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a message to "the best fans in the world," some of Ireland's most high-profile stars in a wide range of sports shared the emotional message to #UniteByStayingApart.

The video has been circulated all over social media and it shares an important message to stay apart to save lives.

"The future of our nation and our people is in our hands," is one of the video's strongest messages.

Among the 16 Irish sports stars who feature in the viral video are Irish rugby legends Brian O'Driscoll and Paul O'Connell, alongside current Ireland rugby international Peter O'Mahoney, while soccer heroes Paul McGrath and Robbie Keane are joined by Seamus Coleman, the current men's team captain, and Katie McCabe, the captain of the women's team.

Pádraig Harrington, winner of three golfing majors, is joined by current British Open champion Shane Lowry to encourage people to practice social distancing.

There are also a number of prominent GAA personalities in the video. Joe Canning, one of the best hurlers in Ireland, and Henry Shefflin, one of the best hurlers of all time, represent the small ball, while Bernard Brogan and Colm Cooper represent Gaelic football.

Olympic silver medalist Annalise Murphy and hurdler Derval O'Rourke also feature alongside Katie Mullan of the Ireland hockey team.

The video includes snippets from each star urging people to stay apart during these difficult times.

"Now it's time for us all to unite and rise to the occasion by keeping our distance and staying at home," the sports personalities said in the video.

The stars also remind us that "our heroes are now our healthcare workers. The nurses and doctors on the frontline, putting themselves at risk."

Ross Whitaker, a renowned Irish filmmaker who has produced documentaries about Katie Taylor and the late Anthony Foley, produced the stirring and emotional video.

A message to the best fans in the world. Ireland, We can do this...☘ #UniteByStayingApart pic.twitter.com/1LUMIdo36q — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) March 31, 2020

