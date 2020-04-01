Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, and creator Lisa McGee are keeping people laughing during these strange times.

If ever we could use a laugh, it's now. Leave it to the cast of the hit comedy "Derry Girls" to come to the rescue, all while encouraging people to #StayHome.

On March 31, Channel 4, the UK broadcaster that airs "Derry Girls," tweeted this hilarious video filmed by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin, and Louisa Harland, who plays Orla.

The video has quickly gone viral, racking up more than 13k likes.

In typical fashion, Erin, played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson, says at the start of the video: "This is huge. This is the most important thing we've ever had to do. It's just such a massive responsibility."

She continues: "The year is 1996 and we're speaking from Derry, Northern Ireland. These are uncertain times. Peace negotiations have broken down and mass rioting engulfs our streets. The city is literally on fire.

"We've been ordered to remain inside our homes by the authorities."

"You mean our mammies?" Orla, played by Louisa Harland, interjects.

Erin explains that she and Orla, concerned for "their own safety," have constructed a "bunker," which Orla clarifies is just the two of them sitting inside the upstairs airing cabinet while the rest of the family watches television downstairs.

Closing on an uplifting note, Erin says how the experience made her realize how grateful she is for her family and the things she has, while Orla, naturally, is grateful for Coco Pops.

Louisa Harland later clarified on Twitter that she and Jackson live together and were adhering to social distancing guidelines:

As me and S live together, we were able to do a bit for you. Stay home #derrygirls https://t.co/68zfkvhGd0 — Louisa Harland (@louisa_harland) March 31, 2020

Nicola Coughlan, who costars as Clare on Derry Girls, is also looking to lift spirits during this sometimes frustrating time:

This one goes out to my main gal, Gal #Imagine ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TexoVQLf5G — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 19, 2020

Wow yes absolutely correct pic.twitter.com/PuJTzwYJVM — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 20, 2020

Only 90s Kids Will Remember!: Being in groups of more than five people that you didn’t have to stand 2m away from — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 28, 2020

3.50am Eating Frosted Shreddies in the Kitchen cos you can’t sleep cos of the Pandemic Crew can I get a what what??! pic.twitter.com/foRiZ5htTJ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 31, 2020

This won’t be forever, let’s all look out for one another ❤️ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 23, 2020

Similarly, the show's creator and Derry native Lisa McGee has been chronicling her experience:

Thinking of all the amazing film and television crew members in these uncertain times. I promise you us writers are working on some really really terrible scripts that we will need you to save when this passes. — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 19, 2020

Asked our four year old to grab a piece of tissue so I could wipe his nose.... pic.twitter.com/3k6nDCGud5 — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 22, 2020

My home school themes are quickly morphing into “stuff I’m interested in”. We started on ‘Wild Animals’ - I predict we will be on ‘The Spice Girls’ by next Wednesday. — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 26, 2020

You are a full fledged psychopath if you’re out in a pub tonight. Buy a couple of bottles of Prosecco and make up dance routines to Spice Girl tracks in your livingroom like a normal person! — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 20, 2020

And if you're stuck for something to do while at home, why not give the first two seasons of Derry Girls a binge on Netflix?

