President Joe Biden frequently quotes the closing line - "hope and history rhyme" - from Irish poet Seamus Heaney's "The Cure at Troy."
Introducing Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton," during the "Celebrating America" primetime special, host Tom Hanks said: “President Biden has often turned to the words of Irish poets for solace and encouragement.
“In the pantheon of his favorite poets, Seamus Heaney stands above all others.
“The President has frequently quoted one poem of his for its particular relevance inspiring him to declare that this is our moment to make ‘hope and history rhyme.’
“To recite it at the United Palace Theater in his Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City, here’s Lin Manuel Miranda.”
While Miranda recited most of the famous Irish poem on his own, a clip of Biden reciting the poem's final lines during the 2020 Democratic National Convention was also featured.
(Skip to 50:13)
The following day, Miranda said on Twitter that it was an “honor and a pleasure” to join the inaugural events.
An honor and a pleasure to join in the celebration last night. https://t.co/SK0sKcK4eH— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2021
Last year, just days before Americans went to the polls, then-candidate Joe Biden released a campaign ad in which he recited the famous poem by Nobel Prize winner Seamus Heaney:
The Cure of Troy by Seamus Heaney
Human beings suffer.
They torture one another.
They get hurt and get hard.
No poem or play or song
Can fully right a wrong
Inflicted and endured.
History says, Don’t hope
On the side of the grave,’
But then, once in a lifetime
The longed-for tidal wave
Of justice can rise up
And hope and history rhyme.
So hope for a great sea- change
On the far side of revenge.
Believe that a further shore
Is reachable from here.
Believe in miracles.
And cures and healing wells.
Call miracle self-healing,
The utter self revealing
Double-take of feeling.
If there’s fire on the mountain
And lightening and storm
And a god speaks from the sky
That means someone is hearing
The outcry and the birth-cry
Of new life at its term.
It means once in a lifetime
That justice can rise up
And hope and history rhyme.
Comments