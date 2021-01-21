President Joe Biden frequently quotes the closing line - "hope and history rhyme" - from Irish poet Seamus Heaney's "The Cure at Troy."

Introducing Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator of “Hamilton," during the "Celebrating America" primetime special, host Tom Hanks said: “President Biden has often turned to the words of Irish poets for solace and encouragement.

“In the pantheon of his favorite poets, Seamus Heaney stands above all others.

“The President has frequently quoted one poem of his for its particular relevance inspiring him to declare that this is our moment to make ‘hope and history rhyme.’

“To recite it at the United Palace Theater in his Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City, here’s Lin Manuel Miranda.”

While Miranda recited most of the famous Irish poem on his own, a clip of Biden reciting the poem's final lines during the 2020 Democratic National Convention was also featured.

(Skip to 50:13)

Read more Quoting James Joyce, an emotional Joe Biden bids Delaware farewell

The following day, Miranda said on Twitter that it was an “honor and a pleasure” to join the inaugural events.

An honor and a pleasure to join in the celebration last night. https://t.co/SK0sKcK4eH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2021

Last year, just days before Americans went to the polls, then-candidate Joe Biden released a campaign ad in which he recited the famous poem by Nobel Prize winner Seamus Heaney:

Read more Joe Biden recites Irish poet Seamus Heaney in latest campaign video

The Cure of Troy by Seamus Heaney

Human beings suffer. They torture one another. They get hurt and get hard. No poem or play or song Can fully right a wrong Inflicted and endured.

History says, Don’t hope On the side of the grave,’ But then, once in a lifetime The longed-for tidal wave Of justice can rise up And hope and history rhyme.

So hope for a great sea- change On the far side of revenge. Believe that a further shore Is reachable from here. Believe in miracles. And cures and healing wells.

Call miracle self-healing, The utter self revealing Double-take of feeling. If there’s fire on the mountain And lightening and storm And a god speaks from the sky

That means someone is hearing The outcry and the birth-cry Of new life at its term. It means once in a lifetime That justice can rise up And hope and history rhyme.

Read more Joe Biden quotes Irish poet in empathetic victory speech