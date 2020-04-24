"Isolation Vol. 1" brings together nearly three dozen talented Irish musicians and dancers who are isolated in their homes for a beautiful performance.

"Isolation Vol. 1," organized by Belfast musician Cormac Crummey, has reached #1 on the iTunes World Charts and #8 on the iTunes Main Charts since its debut on April 10.

Impressive considering the project started as a mere voice note on Crummey's phone, but certainly not surprising given the staggering talent of the 23 musicians and six dancers who were included in the final cut.

"I had no idea it would've ended up like this," Crummey says.

“I reached out to a few friends and sent them some ideas and day by day it began to take shape. I'm so lucky to be surrounded by such talented and amazing people."

Isolation Vol. 1 🔒 Isolation Vol. 1 🔒 How is everyone dealing with the lockdown? Here's what I've been up to... Almost 4 weeks ago this project was just an idea and the music started out as a voice memo on my phone; I had no idea it would've ended up like this. I reached out to a few friends and sent them some ideas and day by day it began to take shape. I'm so lucky to be surrounded by such talented and amazing people. To everyone involved, from all over the globe, I honestly can't thank you enough for the time and effort you all put into this and for throwing themselves at this with me. The first tune is a waltz I wrote for Emma Maguire. This is 'Isolation Vol. 1'. I've seen some amazing music coming out social media over the last few weeks and despite all the doom and gloom that this crisis brings, I am so overwhelmed by everyone's sense of community and the level of musicianship has been unbeleivable. If anyone is struggling, please give me a message or a call. Even if we don't know eachother that well. Times like this can be tough for the best of us, please reach out to someone if you're feeling feel the pressures of this crisis. Hope everyone is staying safe and indoors. We'll come out the other side of this soon. Tunes and creamy pints await! Until then, love yous all & take it easy ♥️ Cormac Crummey - Guitar/Fiddle/Electric Guitar Benedict Morris - Fiddle Emma Maguire - Fiddle Eadaoin Ní Mhaichin - Fiddle Haley Richardson - Fiddle Laura Wilkie - Fiddle Rona Cooper - Fiddle Ciaran Ryan - Banjo Liam Doherty - Banjo Mohsen Amini - Concertina Sam Mabbett - Box Ryan Murphy - Pipes Ali Levack - Whistle Tiernan Courell - Flute Ailie Robertson - Harp Adam Rhodes - Bouzouki Michael Biggins - Piano Eamon Travers - Rhodes Kieran Leonard - Drums / Percussion Cathal Murphy - Electric Guitar Richie Delahunty - Electric Guitar Cein Daly - Bass McKinley James - Cello Josh Mahood - Double Bass David Geaney - Dancer Lauren Smyth - Dancer Michael Gardiner - Dancer Matthew Gardiner - Dancer Kevin Goble - Dancer Edel Kearney - Dancer Mastered by Chris Waite Video Edited by Samuel Hurt #COVID19 #COVIDCeilidh #COVIDRestrictions Culture Ireland Arts Council of Northern Ireland Arts Council Ireland Publiée par Cormac Crummey sur Vendredi 10 avril 2020

When Crummey shared "Isolation Vol. 1" to his Facebook page, he kindly added: “If anyone is struggling, please give me a message or a call. Even if we don't know each other that well. Times like this can be tough for the best of us, please reach out to someone if you're feeling feel the pressures of this crisis."

He added some words of encouragement as well: “We'll come out on the other side of this soon. Tunes and creamy pints await! Until then, love yous all & take it easy.”

Crummey is now looking for more musicians and dancers to be involved in future iterations of "Isolation," which is available on Spotify and Apple Music. He's encouraging anyone interested to reach out to him on his Facebook page, and adds that you do not need to have professional recording equipment, just a phone to record yourself on.

Here are the talented performers who are featured in "Isolation Vol. 1:"

Musicians

Mohsen Amini - Concertina

Michael Biggins - Piano

Rona Cooper - Fiddle

Tiernan Courell - Flute

Cormac Crummey - Guitar/Fiddle/Electric Guitar

Cein Daly - Bass

Richie Delahunty - Electric Guitar

Liam Doherty - Banjo

McKinley James - Cello

Kieran Leonard - Drums / Percussion

Ali Levack - Whistle

Sam Mabbett - Box

Emma Maguire - Fiddle

Josh Mahood - Double Bass

Benedict Morris - Fiddle

Cathal Murphy - Electric Guitar

Ryan Murphy - Pipes

Eadaoin Ní Mhaichin - Fiddle

Adam Rhodes - Bouzouki

Haley Richardson - Fiddle

Ailie Robertson - Harp

Ciaran Ryan - Banjo

Eamon Travers - Rhodes

Laura Wilkie - Fiddle

Dancers

Matthew Gardiner

Michael Gardiner

David Geaney

Kevin Goble

Edel Kearney

Lauren Smyth

