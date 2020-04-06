Nothing lifts the spirits quite like traditional Irish music! Attend the very best of Irish trad music concerts from the comfort of your home with TG4's free music player.

Irish trad music is all about togetherness. The fiddle, flute, uillean pipes, bodhrán, and more blend and contrast in a lively tune; the vocals rise to meet them, and the audience chimes in with claps and whoops of delight, or reverent silence to suit the occasion.

During this time of necessary but difficult social distancing, there's still a way for you to join in on the magic of Irish trad music concerts without leaving your own home.

TG4, Ireland's Irish language public service broadcaster, has a free-to-use online player that’s an absolute treasure trove of Irish music, from live concerts to regular programming, to online box sets of their top series.

Treat yourself to a night with the music of Ireland's most beloved and acclaimed musicians, or make it a party by video chatting with far-away family and friends while you watch.

There are hours upon hours of live Irish music events for you to choose from. Click through to the TG4 music player here to browse, or take your pick from our top suggestions, below.

Gradam Ceoil

Stream years past of the Gradam Ceoil, the internationally acclaimed traditional Irish music awards ceremony, which brings together the finest traditional Irish musicians from far and wide for one spectacular celebration.

Celtic Connections

Celtic Connections, Glasgow's annual folk, roots, and world music festival, celebrates Celtic music from around the world. Filmed before an audience in the atmospheric Hillhead Bookclub, a former cinema in the bohemian west end of Glasgow, this four-part series features eclectic performances from the best of the festival.

Windmill Lane Sessions

Get up-close-and-personal with some of the best Irish and International musical acts on the scene right now in the intimate environment of the recording studio. Filmed at Dublin's iconic Windmill Lane Recording Studios, this series features live recordings and exclusive interviews with music artists that are authentic and unvarnished.

Tradfest

Tradfest on TG4 takes you to the very heart of Dublin City for this dynamic annual traditional Irish music festival. Transport yourself to performances at The Printworks in Dublin Castle, The Chapel Royal, Liberty Hall, and The House of Lords for music and song from the best Irish and international artists, along with new up-and-coming talent.

FleadhTV

This live music and entertainment series showcases the best of Irish traditional and folk music from the Fleadh Cheoil Irish music festival, which takes place each summer in a different Irish town. It features a great array of Irish musicians you won’t want to miss.

TG4 is the Irish language public service broadcaster in Ireland recognized for its wide range of traditional music content, including:

- Live performances (like FLEADHTV live)

- Music documentaries (Sé Mo Laoch)

- Sessions ( such as - Geantraí, Hup, TradFest)

- Annual awards ceremony (Gradam Ceoil TG4)

All TG4 Traditional Irish music content is available worldwide online on the TG4 Player, tg4.ie/trad.