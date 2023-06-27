More than 120 friends and supporters joined the Ireland float in New York City’s annual Pride march down 5th Avenue this past Sunday, June 25.

The float, the Consulate General of Ireland in New York said, added a bold shade of green to the colorful festivities which delighted an estimated one million onlookers in the crowd.

This was the fourth year for the “Irish Pride” float, organized by the Consulate General, which was emblazoned with harps, tricolors, and Pride flags for the annual festival in Manhattan.

Happy Pride NYC! What a thrill to participate in yesterday’s incredibly joyous March on 5th Ave. Thanks to all who joined in celebrating Ireland’s transformational journey on equality and our commitment to protecting and promoting LGBTI communities around the World! 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/a5u6vSVS9l — Irish Consulate NYC (@IrelandinNY) June 26, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The theme for the Consulate’s parade presence this year was “Amach le Chéile – Out Together.”

Among those joining the Irish Pride contingent were Consul General Helena Nolan, author Yvonne Cassidy, and former New York City Council Member Danny Dromm, who marked an unbroken 50 years of marching in New York Pride.

Completed my 50th year marching in NYC Pride! Things sure have changed since 1974! Honored to march with @IrelandinNY & with Consul General @helenajuly. Grateful to the Irish government for its support of LGBTQIA+ people everywhere. Pride represents liberation for us all. pic.twitter.com/QnddpZQKAg — Daniel Dromm (@Dromm25) June 26, 2023

New York-based Irish DJ Anthony Finucane played the float down 5th Ave with a mixture of Irish and international pop and disco beats, including B*witched, Kylie Minogue, and Dua Lipa. Archley Prudent of Cork City Ballet was the float emcee.

Revelers and supporters gathered to march and watch, adorned in costumes of every colour, waving rainbow flags and shouting cheers.

Consul General of Ireland, Helena Nolan said: “I want to thank all of our friends and volunteers who marched with us for New York City Pride.

"Ireland has been on a transformational journey of equality and inclusivity - this weekend marks 40 years since the very first Dublin Pride March, 30 years since homosexuality was decriminalized in Ireland, and eight years since Ireland voted for marriage equality.”

In a statement issued ahead of the Pride celebrations in both Ireland and the US, Micheál Martin TD, Tánaiste – Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, said: “Human rights are the core of Ireland’s foreign policy, and we are committed to playing our role on the international stage to promote and protect the rights of LGBTI+ communities around the world.”