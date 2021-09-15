Irish dancers are invited to celebrate the second annual International Irish Dance Day this Friday, September 17 - halfway to St. Patrick’s Day!

Organizers of the annual event are excited to bring together the global Irish dance community for a second time to celebrate International Irish Dance Day (IIDD) and all the joy that Irish dance brings.

As part of International Irish Dance Day 2021, organizers are once again planning a “Great Global Step About” scheduled for Friday, September 17 at 5 pm local time.

“Wherever you are at 5:00 pm - at home, in the studio, or on the go - post a video, share a picture or go live with Irish dance pride," organizers say.

"Get creative, wear your country / city / dance school colours, dance anything Irish and celebrate!

"Be sure to tag IIDD on Instagram and Facebook and let's flood the internet with Irish dance!"

Read more Viral Irish dance star lands coveted role with Riverdance tour

IIDD was first launched in 2020 to help inspire and motivate Irish dancers who were under lockdowns and restrictions around the world due to the pandemic. Teachers and students showed their resilience and passion for Irish dance keeping classes going any which way they could over Zoom and other online platforms. International Irish Dance Day gave dancers and teachers along with anyone else involved in the Irish dance world to celebrate the art form and promote all that is wonderful about this traditional dance form of Ireland.

The first annual event enjoyed a massive global reach as Facebook and Instagram were jammed with jiggers for the entire day with Irish dancers taking part and promoting Irish dance locally and online all over the world.

IIDD is an inclusive event for people with all Irish dance affiliations to come together. Whether your competitive or recreational, older or younger, advanced or brand new, one organization or another—International Irish Dance Day is for you!

How to participate in International Irish Dance Day 2021

Create

Create custom social media graphics combining IIDD2020 and your school/organization/business (see the planning kit here)

Create a video just for IIDD2020

Create buzz! You don’t have to wait until September 17 to start talking about IIDD2020. The sooner we all start talking Irish dance, the better

Collaborate

Collaborate with a local business to create a discount or offer for locals

Collaborate with other dancers on new choreography

Collaborate with your local government or Irish embassy on recognition

Host

Host a performance in-person or virtually

Host a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day themed party

Host a social media live broadcast and talk about Irish dance

Share

Share our ready-made IIDD2020 graphics (media kit here)

Share with others what you love about Irish dancing

Share your knowledge, organize an Irish dance class or workshop

Promote

Promote your product or business with a special IIDD2020 offer

Promote your dancing school, show, or business on local tv, print, or radio media (see the sample media release in PDF guide)

Promote IIDD on social media

If you’re celebrating on social media, be sure to use the hashtags #IIDD2021, #InternationalIrishDanceDay, and #UnitedThroughDance and tag International Irish Dance Day on Facebook and Instagram.

Read more The Irish dancing lads taking TikTok by storm

About International Irish Dance Day

International Irish Dance Day is celebrated annually on September 17, also known as halfway to St. Patrick’s Day. It was launched in 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic - a time when connection and unity were urgently needed.

International Irish Dance Day is not for profit and is not associated with any specific Irish dance organizations or businesses. Instead, it’s an opportunity for everyone to come together as a global collective and share with the world the joy of this dance form.

International Irish Dance Day is organized by a committee of volunteers. All volunteers serve the committee in their role of Irish dance enthusiasts and not in relation to a larger Irish dance organization or business.

IrishCentral Irish Dance Are you an Irish dancer or do you just love Irish dance? Keep up to date with Irish dance news and videos on IrishCentral’s Irish dance Facebook group.