With such an unprecedented year coming to a close, Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, Maryland is helping deliver some holiday cheer.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery has announced that its Holiday Light Walk will be unveiled this Thursday, December 10 with a number of outdoor installations to view as you enjoy a beer or two responsibly.

The installations will feature historic Guinness artwork, such as a toucan, harp, seal, and even a Maryland crab.

In addition to the lights, the brewery will bring back its Diageo holiday keg tree, constructed from more than 250 kegs this year. The installations can be enjoyed all December long and are free and open to the general public.

Holiday Beers that are currently available at Guinness Open Gate Brewery to help keep your spirits bright include:

Gingerbread Spiced Stout : This winter treat, with an 11% ABV, was brewed with allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg, then aged in bourbon barrels.

Imperial Stout: This roasty beer also has a velvety mouthfeel, notes of chocolate, bourbon -- not to mention hints of coconut and vanilla -- and an oak finish with a 10.3% ABV.

: This winter treat, with an 11% ABV, was brewed with allspice, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg, then aged in bourbon barrels. Imperial Stout: This roasty beer also has a velvety mouthfeel, notes of chocolate, bourbon -- not to mention hints of coconut and vanilla -- and an oak finish with a 10.3% ABV. Winter Warmer : Reminiscent of cream soda, this dark brown beer with a cream-colored head highlights flavors of vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon with light toasty, bready malt characteristics and a 7.1% ABV.

: Reminiscent of cream soda, this dark brown beer with a cream-colored head highlights flavors of vanilla, nutmeg, and cinnamon with light toasty, bready malt characteristics and a 7.1% ABV. Barrel Aged Coffee and Coconut Porter in collaboration with Vent Coffee Roasters is a bourbon and coffee lover's dream backed by strong dark coffee and layers of coconut with notes of bourbon and a 10.2% ABV.

These beers and more are also available from Guinness Open Gate Brewery's curbside pick-up service, which you can learn more about here.

Read more Guinness Gives Back with new special-edition packs for US communities in need

Guinness Open Gate Brewery is also hosting free movie nights to help you get in the holiday spirit! Movies will be shown in a heated tent. No tickets are required and the seating area is first come, first served. Popcorn, candy, along with your brewery favorites will be served.

Thursday, December 10th – A Christmas Story

Thursday, December 17th – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s Holiday Hours:

Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24: 11 am - 7 pm

Christmas, Friday, December 25: Closed

New Year’s Eve, Thursday, December 31: 12 pm - 10 pm

New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1: 10 am - 4 pm

You can read up on some FAQs about visiting the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, Maryland here.

Read more Guinness becomes the official beer of Notre Dame's Fighting Irish alumni and fans