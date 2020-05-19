Fusion Fighters want Irish dancers to be Be The Voice to #StopSuicide

Fusion Fighters, a progressive Irish dance performance company, is raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention during May, Mental Health Awareness Month, with their new video "Be The Voice #StopSuicide."

Read More: WATCH: Fusion Fighters say #LetsKeepIrishDancing during lockdown

Speaking with IrishCentral, Fusion Fighters founder and artistic director Chris Naish said that the cause is something very close to the team’s hearts.

“We posted a documentary and video of this earlier in the year and this is our follow up with all of the dancers now in isolation being Mental Health Awareness Week,” Naish said of the new video that was shared on May 12.

Here's the Be The Voice video that Fusion Fighters shared in February:

#BeTheVoice - Official Dance Video for Mental Health Awareness Mental health affects all of us.. So many people in our community suffering from severe depression are afraid to reach out, for fear of being rejected and isolated. Fusion Fighters are proud to join with McGrath Morgan Academy, Hurley School & District Irish Dance to #BETHEVOICE for getting help to those who need it. Please join our campaign in support of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention a leading nonprofit that promotes research and resources to #stopsuicide To support our fundraising campaign please visit: https://tinyurl.com/syvnrhf For more information about #outofthedarkness colors worn by our dancers and their meaning, click here: https://tinyurl.com/uvbe49b Please Like & Share and together let's end the stigma for good!! 🙏 🎶 Shreem Celtic Remix - Orlando Special Thanks To: Triode Media Group, Mitchell Dance Platforms, Antonio Pacelli, DC.GOV, Longview Gallery, Central Farm Markets & AT YOLK #MentalHealthAwareness #YouCanTalk Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 4 février 2020

Read More: WATCH: Lord of the Dance cast puts quarantine spin on iconic routine

“Never has promoting this topic been so important, with so many people’s Mental Health being affected by these unprecedented times that has brought isolation & so much uncertainty," Naish said this month.

“The project features some extremely brave dancers who have opened about their own experiences with Mental Health, plus friends who are passionate to share support. Their one common goal is to end the stigma that surrounds Mental Health and to #BeTheVoice."

In the new video, the color that each Irish dancer wears has a meaning: white signifies the loss of a child, red signifies the loss of a partner or spouse, gold signifies the loss of a parent, orange signifies the loss of a sibling, purple signifies the loss of a relative or friend, silver signifies the loss of a first responder / military service person, green signifies a personal attempt or struggle, teal is worn in support of someone who struggles or who has attempted, and blue is in support of preventing suicide.

The video, organized by teenagers Sophia Rankin and Shawn Dongieuz, features music from EADAOIN, Benedict Morris, Cormac Crummey, Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín Music, and Mohsen Amini Music.

Naish gives special thanks to Mairead Trainor, Lizzy Demaree, Cristina Dongieux, Mitchell Dance, McGrath Morgan Irish Dance Academy, District Irish Dance Academy, The Hurley School of Irish Dance, Rochester Academy of Irish Dance, Shannon Irish Dance Academy & Company.

He also gives an extra thank you to AstraZeneca for corporate matching funds.

The Fusion Fighters project has so far raised nearly $6k for AFSP, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, a leading nonprofit that promotes research and resources to stop suicide. To support the Fusion Fighters #BeTheVoice Campaign, visit their donation page here.

You can watch the Fusion Fighters "Be The Voice #StopSuicide" video here:

Be The Voice #StopSuicide For Mental Health Awareness Month, we are very proud to launch the next installment of ‘Be The Voice’ #StopSuicide Never has promoting this topic been so important, with so many people’s Mental Health being affected by these unprecedented times that has brought isolation & so much uncertainty. The project features some extremely brave dancers who have opened about their own experiences with Mental Health, plus friends who are passionate to share support. Their one common goal is to end the stigma that surrounds Mental Health and to #BeTheVoice So far the campaign has raised almost $6000 for the lifesaving work of AFSP ‘American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’, a leading nonprofit that promotes research and resources to #stopsuicide To support our fundraising campaign please visit: https://tinyurl.com/syvnrhf What’s your colour? For more information about #outofthedarkness colours worn by our dancers and their meaning, click here: https://tinyurl.com/uvbe49b Please Like & Share and together let's end the stigma for good #DontSufferInSilence!! 🙏 Music: EADAOIN @Benedict Morris, @Cormac Crummey, @Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín Music Mohsen Amini Music Organisers: Sophia Rankin & Shawn Dongieux, Special Thanks: Chris Naish, Mairead Trainor, Lizzy Demaree, Cristina Dongieux, Mitchell Dance, McGrath Morgan Irish Dance Academy, District Irish Dance Academy, The Hurley School of Irish Dance Rochester Academy of Irish Dance,Shannon Irish Dance Academy & Company An extra special mention to AstraZeneca for the generous corporate matching funds. www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 12 mai 2020

Read More: WATCH: Riverdance cast comes together from afar to thank essential workers