The cast of the Irish dance show Riverdance has come together in a beautiful new video thanking frontline and essential workers.

In March, the cast of Riverdance’s “Lee Company” took to the stage of the world-famous Radio City Music Hall in New York City to a sold-out audience which included UN Ambassadors representing 120 nations.

Read More: WATCH: Original "Lord of the Dance" troupe reunites for stay-at-home charity performance

On the last night when they took their bow and the applause of the audience began to fade, the cast reassembled onstage to hear the news that, due to COVID 19, they had just performed their final show for the foreseeable future.

On the other side of the Atlantic on the UK Tour, as the cast and crew of Riverdance’s “Liffey Company” prepared to perform in Nottingham, they too got the news that theatres are to close bringing an end to their sold-out 25th Anniversary Tour of the UK.

All the dedication, determination, vision, and focus that went into reimagining Riverdance – the 25th Anniversary Show was put on hold, and audiences around the world would have to wait a little longer to see it.

Read More: WATCH: Lord of the Dance cast puts quarantine spin on iconic routine

Saddened by the sudden closure and highly aware of the impact of the pandemic in countries throughout the world, the cast and crew returned home - but that didn’t stop them from dancing.

From their homes in Ireland, UK, USA, Canada, Spain, Australia, Moldova, Ukraine and Russia, the cast, was eager to show their support, created a poignant video to say thank you to all frontline and essential workers, as well as the people at home who continue to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

The following dancers are featured in the new video: Brandon Asazawa, Ellen Bonner, Belle Brenton, Katia Brovkina, Kieran Bryant, Will Bryant, Ilya Burtsev, Gerard Byrne, Robyn Connolly, Keeva Corry, Ciaran Coyle, Courtney D’Angelo, Fiona Dargan, Kevinah Dargan, Maggie Darlington, Amy-Mae Dolan, Rocia Dusmet, John Fitzgerald, Anna Mai Fitzpatrick, Fergus Fitzpatrick, Matthew Gardiner, Michael Gardiner, Jess Hindley, Tara Howley, Meadhbh Kennedy, Zach Klingenberg, Erin Lynch, Jordan McCormick, Kelsey Micko, Rocio Montoya, Olivia Murray, Londyn Nachtigal, Olivia Nachtigal, Sarah Oldham, Patrick O’Mahony, Jason O’Neill, Louise O’Sullivan, Dharmesh Patel, Gianna Petracic, Ciara Callanan Ryan, Alexander Safonov, Lauren Smyth, Zoe Talbot, Anton Tiplov, Ana Turcan, Eugeniu Turcan, Anna Vedenina, and Megan Walsh.

However, a special acknowledgment goes to three Irish dancers who are now doctors working the frontlines in Ireland: Dr. Shona Cobbe (Coombe Hospital, Dublin, Ireland), Dr. Maria Buffini (Connolly Hospital, Dublin, Ireland), and Dr. Gillian Madders (University Hospital, Galway, Ireland).

The producers said, “We are incredibly proud of our entire Riverdance family and, in particular, those who are currently working on frontlines and in essential industries around the world. Thank you!”

You can watch the beautiful video here:

Read More: Irish dancers kept St. Patrick's Day alive online this year