The original troupe from Michael Flatley's 1996 "Lord of the Dance" Irish dance show has reunited for a stay-at-home performance of one of the iconic production's most memorable routines.

Organizers said: "This #IrishDance video is dedicated to the medical personnel and essential front-line services keeping us all safe. They are the true heroes, and it is for them that the OG Troupe assembles now to pay tribute."

The latest video comes after current "Lord of the Dance" castmembers recreated the "Warlords" routine from their homes during quarantine.

Featured in the new video that was released on May 4 are Des Bailey, Aidy Bucke, Dec Bucke, Steven “Stunning” Brunning, John Carey, Kerrie Connolly, James Devine, Michael Donnellan, Helen Egan, Attracta Farrell, Bernadette Flynn, Denise Flynn, Mark Gilley, Karen Godfrey (nee McCamphill), Caroline “Flossy” Greene-Parfery, Catriona Hale, Fiona Harold, Kathleen “Fanny Ann” Keady-Walsh, Kellyann “Love” Leathem, Dearbhla Lennon, Patrick ‘Dr. Pat’ Lundon, Tony Lundon, Jim Murrihy, Cian Nolan, Daire Nolan, Gillian Norris, Sharon O’Brien, Damien O’Kane, Colleen Roberts, Mary Ann Schade-Lynch, Conor Smith, Dawn Thompson (nee Tiernan), and Areleen Torres.

You can watch the amazing stay-at-home Lord of the Dance routine here:

The Irish dancers featured in the special reunion video are hoping to raise money for charity: “In honour of our loved ones affected by Covid-19, Dementia and Alzheimer’s, and their amazing carers, please join with us to raise money for Dementia and Alzheimer’s charities in our home countries of Ireland, the UK and the USA, by making any donation you can because when lockdown lifts, most people will get back to normal life. But for carers of people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s...lockdown *is* normal life.

“Carers are often confined to the house as they cannot leave their loved one alone, and often become increasingly isolated from family, friends and society. This can be their life, not just for months but for many years.

“Our nominated charities are:

"Reunite, remember, dance, sing, laugh, cry and donate -- for hope."

