Fusion Fighters want you to be a part of their next #LetsKeepIrishDancing video!

Fusion Fighters, a progressive Irish dance performance company, is encouraging Irish dancers around the world to stay active during the coronavirus lockdowns t through heir #LetsKeepIrishDancing social media movement.

On April 11, Fusion Fighters unveiled their #LetsKeepIrishDancing compilation video with talented dancers from all over the world:

The video, which features 65 Irish dancers, has since gained more than 5k likes on Facebook.

Chris Naish, the founder of and artistic director at Fusion Fighters, told IrishCentral: “Fusion Fighters are well known for creating these compilation videos in the past and for using our platform to find creative ways to provide free entertainment, so this seemed like the perfect time to all come together in these unprecedented times to get creative to both entertain our audience and give the Irish dancers in our community something to be a part of.

“The great thing about this is that Irish dancers from all over the world can apply to take part in the next versions - all they need to do is send us an HD video filmed sideways / horizontal of them Irish dancing acapella (no music) to reel timing on wooden flooring."

Naish is encouraging Irish dancers everywhere to submit their videos to FFVideoFeature@gmail.com.

Check out some of the great entries already received by Fusion Fighters here:

Compilation of submissions

Isolation Irish Dance Video Search #LetsKeepIrishDancing Send in your Acapella videos for our next Isolation #LetsKeepIrishDancing compilation videos! . Film your video sideways in HD to Reel Timing with nice clear beats (Preferably Wooden Platform) and outside ☀️🌲🌷 . Email to ffvideofeature@gmail.com . #ffvideofeature #letskeepdancing #fusionfighters #IrishDance www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 21 avril 2020

Phoebe from California

Phoebe Linn #letskeepirishdancing Phoebe Linn from California was supposed to be competing at the Worlds Championships, but has instead been keeping the training going home for her next competition (Whenever that may be) Love the great attitute Phoebe!! Keep the great content coming! ffvideofeature@gmail.com . #ffvideofeature #letskeepdancing #fusionfighters #IrishDance www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 21 avril 2020

Keep smiling!

Dance With A Smile #LetsKeepIrishDancing There is always a reason to smile #LetsKeepIrishDancing Email your videos to ffvideofeature@gmail.com . #ffvideofeature #letskeepdancing #fusionfighters #IrishDance www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 21 avril 2020

Khloe from Derry

Khloe McConomy Bradley #LetsKeepIrishDancing Champion dancer Khloe McConomy Bradley is determined to keep dancing during isolation and has sent us this amazing performance in her studio! McConomy Bradley Doherty Academy Email your videos to ffvideofeature@gmail.com . #ffvideofeature #letskeepdancing #fusionfighters #IrishDance www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 21 avril 2020

Holly from Co Waterford

Holly Cuffe #LetsKeepIrishDancing Holly Cuffe from the The Magill School of Irish Dance in Waterford. Email your videos to ffvideofeature@gmail.com . #ffvideofeature #letskeepdancing #fusionfighters #IrishDance www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 21 avril 2020

Alan from Letterkenny

Alan O'Donnnell #letskeepirishdancing Professional Irish dancer Alan O'Donnell from Letterkenny keeping the entertainment going! Email your videos to ffvideofeature@gmail.com . #ffvideofeature #letskeepdancing #fusionfighters #IrishDance www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 21 avril 2020

And Irish dancing all the way in Russia!

From Russia With Love #LetsKeepIrishDancing Fantastic video from Dronov Tap, Orenburg city, Russia! Keep them coming ffvideofeature@gmail.com . #letskeepirishdancing #ffvideofeature #irishdance #fusionfighters www.fusionfightersdance.com Publiée par Fusion Fighters sur Mardi 21 avril 2020

About Fusion Fighters

Fusion Fighters is a progressive performance company and online community first launched on St. Patrick’s Day 2013 at the Mayor of London Festival in Trafalgar Square.

Since then, they have branched away from what has become the typical Irish dance experience in order to evolve for a modern audience while still preserving their traditions. The initiative has continued to grow and has now established itself worldwide working intensively in the creation, production, and delivery of unique campaigns and community projects. With their message of ‘Creativity and Inclusion,’ they offer a range of projects to include dancers of all ages and levels.

Check out Fusion Fighters on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and website.