There is nothing quite like the aroma of fresh bread wafting through an Irish kitchen on a crisp afternoon. This traditional recipe offers a delicious way to bring the authentic taste of the Emerald Isle into your own home with very little effort.

The Guinness bread recipe, straight from the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, makes enough for one loaf, but we're willing to bet you'll make a few loaves of this tasty treat over the next few months.

(May we recommend making a few batches to give to friends as a yummy gift?)

Fresh out of the oven, this Guinness bread is tasty on its own, but the pros at the Guinness Storehouse recommend serving it with a slab of Irish butter or even some smoked salmon.

Irish Guinness bread is a wonderful way to bring a taste of Ireland into your home. With its hearty texture and rich flavor, it's perfect for enjoying on a cold day with a warm cup of tea or coffee. This recipe is easy to make and yields a delicious loaf of bread that is sure to become a family favorite. So why not give it a try and discover the delicious taste of Irish Guinness bread for yourself?

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Guinness bread recipe from Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

Ingredients:

600g wholemeal flour

150g plain flour

75g oatmeal

2.5 teaspoons of bread soda

1 teaspoon of salt

2.5 tablespoons of brown sugar

40g butter

480ml milk

200ml black treacle

½ pint Draught Guinness

Method:

Step 1. Mix butter with all dry ingredients until the dough develops the consistency of breadcrumbs,

Step 2. Add the milk, black treacle, and the Guinness Draught.

Step 3. Mix until you reach a wet dough.

Step 4. Bake in a greased bread tin for 40 – 45 minutes at 170°C in a preheated oven.

Step 5. Enjoy!

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* Originally published in March 2021 and updated in January 2026.