Mariah Carey's Black Irish Cream Liqueur will officially launch in areas of South America and the Caribbean this spring, marking the first time the brand will be distributed internationally.

Founded by the music superstar, Mariah Carey, who has an Irish American mother and half-Black, half-Venezuelan father - the name of the brand, Black Irish, is a nod to Carey's heritage.

The beverage, Black Irish, is crafted in Ireland with aged Irish whiskey and dairy sourced from Irish farms, resulting in its rich and decadent taste. Until now, the liqueur has only been available for purchase in the U.S.

"I am ecstatic to extend the reach of my cream-liqueur Black Irish to South America and the Caribbean," said Carey. "My fans there have supported and given so much to me, so of course I wanted to create an opportunity for them to enjoy this delicious liqueur!"

Black Irish will release the full portfolio of flavors – Original, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate – upon its launch across the region and be available in 750 milliliters (SRP $29 USD), reports PRNewswire.com.

Locations in Mexico, Brazil, and the Bahamas will lead the way for Black Irish, with other markets following shortly thereafter.

Black Irish was launched first in the U.S. in August 2021 to great success, after almost two years of development. Distributed in 48 states, the premium Irish cream liqueur is a fan favorite and the first spirit brand by Mariah Carey.

Perfect to enjoy year-round, Black Irish can be enjoyed on it own or mixed into specialty cocktails. The beverage pairs well with every celebration.

For more information and recipe inspiration, visit goblackirish.com.