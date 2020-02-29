St. Patrick's Day leprechaun cupcakes that you'd find at the end of a rainbow!

St. Patrick’s Day is nearly here! While there are all sorts of Irish dishes you can whip up in celebration, from savory delicacies like colcannon and shepherd’s pie to sweet treats like boozy shamrock shakes and Guinness donuts, none of them will spark as much delight as these leprechaun cupcakes.

For the cupcakes, you can use our all-time favorite recipe for Guinness cupcakes with Bailey’s frosting and then give them wee leprechaun faces, complete with beards and hats, follow the instructions in the video below, from Jennifer Johns of the excellent website Cookies, Cupcakes, and Cardio.

When making the Guinness and Bailey’s cupcakes, in this case, we recommend doubling the measurements for Bailey’s buttercream frosting, just to be sure you have enough divide into separate piping bags for each color (orange, green, black and yellow).

Happy baking!

