Ireland's Halloween table was never really about sweets. At Oíche Shamhna, families gathered around colcannon, a soft mix of floury potatoes, butter, milk, cabbage and spring onions, with charms buried inside so that a coin promised wealth, a ring promised a wedding and a thimble promised another year alone.

Oíche Shamhna (Halloween) is here! While many people associate Halloween with ghost stories and trick-or-treating, the Irish have a unique relationship with the holiday.

Samhain is an ancient Irish festival that dates back to the time of myths and legends, featuring fairies, Fionn Mac Cumhaill, and the King of Tara. Thought to be descended from Pagan rituals, Samhain, which is one of the four Gaelic festivals of the year, takes place on October 31st.

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It was thought that during Samhain, the veil between worlds was thinned so that fairies (the Aos Sí) and spirits could return to the world of the living from the Otherworld. Irish people held feasts to welcome their loved ones home, while lighting bonfires for protection against evil spirits.

Food was a massively important part of Oíche Shamhna. Apples were associated with the Otherworld and immortality, while hazelnuts were believed to bring divine wisdom; therefore, both were used in fortune-telling rituals. Certain dishes were particularly associated with Samhain, such as colcannon, perhaps most famously.

What Is Colcannon?

While potatoes are believed to have arrived in Ireland in the 16th century, they quickly became a staple of the traditional Irish diet. Fairly quickly, Irish people adapted traditional Samhain rituals to potatoes, and the result was colcannon, a dish made with potatoes, butter, milk, cabbage or kale, and spring onions. In addition to Halloween, colcannon can often be found on menus around St. Patrick's Day.

Colcannon, which is well-known as an Irish mammy's classic, can vary by region, so you might sometimes see varieties containing onions, chives, or other types of cabbage. While it's a very versatile dish, colcannon is often served with ham, bacon, or corned beef.

Traditionally speaking, colcannon was held in high regard around Samhain and was quickly incorporated into the feasts' menus. Similar to barmbrack and other traditional Irish dishes, prizes or charms were often hidden in colcannon, which were said to predict the diners' futures.

Charms varied by location, but some common types included the following: a coin, which meant wealth in the coming year; a thimble meant you would remain a spinster; a thimble was the male version of a thimble, meaning the diner would remain a bachelor for the next year; a ring meant that you would be married within the following year.

Read more Traditional Irish colcannon and barmbrack recipes for Halloween

Traditional Irish Colcannon Recipe

Serves 8

Ingredients:

2kg or 8-10 floury potatoes, like russets, peeled and quartered

500g savoy cabbage or kale

125g salted butter

150ml milk

Salt and pepper

2 bunches of spring onions, finely sliced