It's Mother's Day in Ireland! We took a look at some of the most common Irish Mammy sayings to celebrate.

Clad in an apron, a pot of bacon and cabbage bubbling away in the background, she’s the matriarch and last word of any traditional Irish household.

Demanding a neat appearance, respectful tone, and your full attention, Mammy is in charge, and you’d best not forget it...

Here are ten choice phrases you might expect to hear tripping from mammy’s lips:

There’s enough dirt in those ears to grow potatoes! If I’ve told you once, I’ve told you a thousand times. You’ll be glad of it later. Don’t make me get the wooden spoon. What’s that yoke? How do you know you don’t like it if you haven’t tasted it? Close the door! Were you born in a barn? You’re acting the maggot now. You have my heart broken. That was a very quick mass.

* Originally published in 2014. Updated in March 2022.

