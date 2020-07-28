This recipe from Guinness Storehouse head chef Sean Hunter is the perfect comfort food.

Total Time: 1hr +

Ingredients For the filling: - Oil for cooking - 2 large white onions, diced - 3 large carrots, diced - 1 head of celery, chopped - 2 cloves of garlic, chopped - 100ml of white wine - 200mls of Guinness Extra Stout - 2 liters of fish stock - 1 large leek, sliced into half barrels - 50g of dill, chopped - 50g of flat-leaf parsley, chopped - Juice of 1 lemon - 50g of cornflour - 100ml of cream - 2kg of mixed seafood, large diced For the mashed potato topping: - 5kg Potatoes - 1 bay leaf - 1 sprig of thyme - 1 sprig of rosemary - 2 cloves of garlic - 1 00g butter - 100ml cream - Salt and pepper to taste

Method

To make the pie filling, take a large pot, and cover the base with cooking oil. Sweat the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic until soft.

Deglaze the pot with the white wine and Guinness and cook for 2 minutes to allow the alcohol to evaporate.

Add the fish stock and seafood mix, simmer until the fish is just cooked (about 12 mins). Add in the leeks, cream, dill, parsley and lemon juice.

Add the cornflour to thicken the sauce and season with salt and pepper.

To make the mash potato topping, boil the potatoes, bay leaf, thyme, rosemary, and garlic together in a pot until potatoes are tender. Once cooked, discard the herbs.

Mash the potatoes until light and fluffy.

In a separate pot heat the cream and butter, then mash into the potatoes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To finish, divide the seafood filling between eight small dishes or one large dish, depending on your preference. Top with the mashed potato and place under a preheated grill until the mash has caramelized slightly. Serve immediately.

